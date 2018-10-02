Phillips’ release reinforces big Dolphins failure. How Gesicki, McMillan can change that

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:





▪ And so Jordan Phillips, with his dismissal Tuesday, now joins the long list of Dolphins second-round washouts, a group that includes such luminaries as John Beck, Pat White and Daniel Thomas.

The Dolphins’ second-round failures this century are one of a zillion reasons why this franchise has been lost in the wilderness, and here are the raw numbers:

Since 2002, 9 of the Dolphins’ 14 second-rounders (excluding too-soon-to-judge Raekwon McMillan and Mike Gesicki) were disappointments or busts. That’s unacceptable.

The busts: Eddie Moore, Beck, White, Thomas, Jonathan Martin and Phillip Merling.

The disappointments: Jamar Taylor, Phillips and Chad Henne. Perhaps Merling and Thomas can be moved from the bust to the disappointment list, but you get the drift.

One, Jarvis Landry, became a Pro Bowler, but wasn’t re-signed after his first contract. Another, Xavien Howard, has a chance to be a Pro Bowler if he continues on his current arc. Three others — Sean Smith, Samson Satele and Matt Roth — became solid NFL players.

Miami must hope McMillan and Gesicki are closer to those last five than the first nine.

It’s far too soon to judge either, but the early returns are mixed.

McMillan has struggled in pass coverage and Pro Football Focus rates his 62 of 84 qualifying linebackers through four games.

Not only does Gesicki have only five catches for 51 yards but he’s been targeted only seven times. That’s simply not enough.

Myriad factors have contributed. Gesicki was surprised when he was double teamed at times. CBS-4’s Kim Bokamper that Gesicki and the receivers were having trouble getting open against the Patriots. Other times he’s being pressed at the line.

By contrast, the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, whom the Dolphins bypassed to take Gesicki, has been targeted 12 times and has 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, despite playing behind Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, who already has 31 catches.

Baltimore rookie tight end Mark Andrews, selected 44 spots after Gesicki was drafted 42nd overall, has 10 catches on 13 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.

And PFF ranks Gesicki in the bottom third of the league’s tight ends for pass blocking and run blocking, which isn’t a surprise considering that was considered a shortcoming out of Penn State.

It’s way too soon to assess the Gesicki draft pick, but it’s not too soon to expect him to be a bigger part of the offense, especially with A.J. Derby sidelined by a foot injury.

▪ The Dolphins plan to promote defensive end/tackle Cameron Malvaeux from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to a league source. He appeared in four games for Miami last season.

Earlier in the day, Miami worked out three veteran defensive tackles, including Xavien Cooper (played in eight games for the Jets last season) and Will Sutton (18 starts for the Bears from 2014-2016).

▪ The Dolphins auditioned seven offensive lineman on Tuesday, including center Wesley Johnson, who started 15 games for the Jets last season, and former Eagles practice squad player Jon Toth. Johnson is the front-runner to be signed. [UPDATE: Johnson was signed].

▪ Per PFF, Ryan Tannehill entered Week 4 with a 139.2 passer rating under pressure, good for second-best among all quarterbacks in the league. Tannehill was unable to move the ball against the Patriots when he faced pressure; on those throws, he failed to complete a pass on six attempts.





▪ Defensive end Jonathan Woodard saw his first action of the season and played well, earning an overall grade of 75.6, fourth-highest for any defensive player, according to PFF. Woodard was the team’s highest-graded player in the preseason at 84.2 overall in his 100 snaps of action.

PFF’s five highest-graded Dolphins players for the Patriots game: cornerback Bobby McCain (now out a few weeks with a knee injury); defensive tackle Vincent Taylor; defensive end Cameron Wake; Woodard; defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux….

PFF’s five highest graded offensive players: quarterback Brock Osweiler, receiver Jakeem Grant, Gore, receiver Albert Wilson and center Travis Swanson.

▪ The Dolphins are graciously allowing Frank Gore to extend his starting streak, even though he insisted the streak doesn’t mean much to him. He’s now at 112 consecutive starts.

That’s the longest active streak by an NFL skill position player. Gore on Sunday also became the eighth running back in history to appear in 200 games; Lorenzo Neal is the all-time leader at 239.

Kenyan Drake also has started every game for the Dolphins this season.

