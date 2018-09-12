The Miami Dolphins are dealing with injuries to these two front-line players

The Dolphins, pleased with the debut of their revamped offensive line, were doing tests Wednesday to explore the severity of a shoulder injury to guard Josh Sitton.

Meanwhile, receiver DeVante Parker returned to practice and the Dolphins are hopeful — though far from certain — that he might be available for Sunday’s game at the Jets, a month after sustaining a broken finger in practice.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Sitton is one of the critical pieces of an offensive line that helped the Dolphins average 4.1 yards per carry and kept Ryan Tannehill generally clean against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins were unsure about whether Sitton’s injury is serious. If he misses time, Ted Larsen likely would move into a starting guard role opposite Jesse Davis.

“Sitton got banged up in the game, and we’re still evaluating him,” Gase said. We’re going through some tests. He had sort of a weird hit” in the Tennessee game.

Sitton, 32, nevertheless played every Dolphins offensive snap in that game. He missed three games each of the past two seasons for Chicago.

As for Parker, he was limited in practice and wore a protective pad on his right hand. But he was still able to catch passes with that hand.

Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase, speaks during the post-practice press conference to members of the media at Doctor's Hospital Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

“He looks like he wants to get out there and get going for real,” Gase said. “It’s good to see him running and catching balls. We will take progression toward the next step.”

Though the Dolphins’ receivers played well in his absence, the Dolphins still value Parker and believe he’s an asset.

“Big guy with really good long speed and has good quickness in and out of his breaks,” Gase said. “He has an unusual skill set for a guy that size. The times that have been really good with him in games, he can make some freakish plays. It will be good to get him going again.”

Meanwhile, long-snapper John Denney, who has appeared in 209 consecutive games (the longest active streak in the NFL), has a shoulder injury but will play Sunday, Gase said.

As a precaution, the Dolphins on Tuesday signed long snapper Lucas Gravelle, who spent training camp with the team, to their practice squad and released defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux from their practice squad to make room for him.

Receiver Danny Amendola won’t practice on Wednesdays this year, Gase said.

THIS AND THAT

Even though the Dolphins were given the day off Monday, Tannehill told his offensive teammates that he wanted them to come in to watch film with him.

“Ryan has always been like that,” Gase said. “He’s done it after practices on Fridays, looking to always get with those receivers and tight ends to make sure they are all on same the page.”





Tannehill said: “Adam threw us a bone giving us some time away after a long, long Sunday. But we knew we needed to learn from [Sunday]. There were a lot of mistakes that were made. Just wanted to make sure we learned from the tape. And the guys did a good job of coming in and being engaged.”

▪ First-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick and second-round pick Mike Gesicki said Sunday’s opener marked the first time they have ever been in a stadium during a regular-season NFL game.

What surprised Gesicki? “Playing a football game for eight hours was surprising,” he cracked.

Even though the ball slipped out of Tannehill’s hands on the end-zone interception intended for Gesicki, the rookie tight end blamed himself.





“I have to take a better release and be physical with small cornerbacks,” he said, unsure how he lost his footing on the play. “I have to keep my feet and get the ball. I have to make that play.”

▪ Jakeem Grant was named AFC special teams player of the week, three days after running a kickoff back 102 yards for a touchdown.

“I wasn’t even running full speed,” Grant said Wednesday. “I was actually three-quarters speed and when I looked up at the speed meter and it said 20.9 [mph], I was hurt. That’s slow, man. I didn’t get touched and I didn’t have to run for my life. It’s all credit to the kickoff return unit.”

▪ Jets coach Todd Bowles, speaking on a conference call Wednesday about the Dolphins’ offense: “All explosive. Danny Amendola has hurt us with the Patriots. Albert Wilson can play wide out, can play running back, very dangerous guy.

“Mike Gesicki is a tall tight end, can run, great hands. With Frank Gore and the way Kenyan Drake is playing and Tannehill commanding offense, and [Kenny] Stills on the outside, and if Parker is back, they have a slew of guys that can hurt you.”