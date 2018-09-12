DeVante Parker takes another step and more observations from Dolphins practice

DeVante Parker ran routes and caught passes in practice Wednesday for the first time since breaking his finger early in training camp.

It is unclear how much work Parker did, as reporters were only allowed to see the first half hour or so of practice.

However, the fact that he was catching passes with his right hand was huge, seeing that he was unable to do so until recently. His hand was wrapped in a protective pad during practice.

If Parker is able to play Sunday against the Jets, he would add to what was a pretty effective receiving group in Week 1, led by Kenny Stills’ two touchdowns and 106 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, two Dolphins starters were not spotted at practice Wednesday: guard Josh Sitton and receiver Danny Amendola. And explanation for their absences was not immediately available.

The only Dolphins player with an announced injury in Sunday’s game, long snapper John Denney, was at practice but not in pads. He hurt his shoulder, possibly jeopardizing Denney’s 209-game appearance streak.