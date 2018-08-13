Dolphins release player involved in practice fight on Monday

Hours after he threw an elbow at running back Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins released veteran defensive tackle Gabe Wright on Monday, according to a source.

The move has not been announced.

Wright grazed Drake with an elbow to the back when Drake wasn’t wearing a helmet. One Dolphins source said that Wright shot was uncalled for.

The Wright incident was among several fights during practice.

Wright has had some good moments in training camp and generated a pass rush on at least one play in Thursday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Wright, in his fourth season out of Auburn, has appeared in 13 NFL games over his three-year career, including seven with Detroit in 2015, five with Cleveland in 2016 and one with Miami last season. He has nine career tackles.

But even if Monday’s incident hadn’t happened, Wright would have been an underdog to survive the Labor Day roster cuts.

Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips and Vincent Taylor are expected to be Miami’s four defensive tackles, with William Hayes splitting time between defensive end and defensive tackle.

Two undrafted rookies, UM’s Anthony Moten and UCF’s Jamiyus Pittman, appears strong candidates for the practice squad. Moten, in particular, has come on strong in the past 10 days of camp.

The Wright incident was among four dust-ups at Monday’s practice.

Moten was involved in two of them, one with center Connor Hilland and another with running back Sinorise Perry.

Godchaux and Ted Larsen also had an altercation.

The Wright/Drake incident occurred moments after the Moten/Perry incident.

Also, Cameron Wake and Kalen Ballage were involved in an animated conversation at practice.

“Everyone is getting tired of hitting each other,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “In camp, that’s what happens in the NFL about this time every year, every team.”

The Dolphins conclude training camp, their final session open to the public, with their 13th practice at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

The Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers in their second exhibition game on Friday night in Charlotte.

