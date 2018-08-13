This Dolphins player has made a ‘shocking’ leap forward. But will he make the team?

The media buzz regarding Dolphins running backs this summer has been about three players and three players only:

Frank Gore. Kenyan Drake. Kalen Ballage.

Mea culpa.

Senorise Perry has gotten the short shrift.

And that’s on us.

Perry had an excellent game in the preseason opener, running for 35 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. He also caught two passes for 10 more.

And he’s done most everything he can to convince the Dolphins to keep four backs on their opening day roster.

“Wow, he’s come a long way,” said Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who has coached Perry in both Chicago and Miami. “We call him ‘Coach Perry.’ We had him in Chicago and he was predominantly a special teams player, but the one thing he’s done is he’s done a great job of studying and learning. He’s definitely a competitive guy. He plays with a lot of intensity.

“Where he’s come from, 2015 to when I got here, has been shocking to me, his knowledge of the offense. I’m really proud of how he’s learned and worked. He’s become a guy that we … He’s dependable. He’s available.”

Wait, Coach Perry?

What’s the story behind that nickname?

“David Fales was with us in Chicago and when [Perry] was a young player, he made a lot more mistakes than he makes now,” Loggains said. “Now, he has an understanding. He’s over there telling, grabbing people. When he was in Chicago, David Fales would take him one-on-one during walk-throughs and be like, ‘Ah, what do you got here on this play?’ Now all of a sudden ‘Coach Perry’ is correcting people. Just to see him grow as a player and an individual has been pretty cool and I’m excited to see how the rest of the preseason goes for him.”

Loggains also had high praise for Fales, who seems more and more likely to beat out Brock Osweiler for the backup job with each passing day. Fales has been better in both practice and in the lone game.

And Loggains seemed to suggest the same Monday.

“He’s a lot stronger than he was in 2015,” Loggains said. “He’s worked really hard with our strength staff here in the summer. He committed to pilates and all these other things, and you can tell he really put an emphasis on strengthening his core. And it’s shown up. He is a stronger player. I think it’s helping him be efficient in the offense and run it. It also helps when you’ve been in the offense for three or four years. You start to have a real understanding. That’s how David is going to make this roster, make this team and compete for spot is he needs to master this stuff and know it inside and out.”

▪ The following Dolphins did not participate in practice Monday: Jordan Phillips, William Hayes, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Frank Gore and Mike Hull.

