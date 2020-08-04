Dolphins road through NFL acclimation period so far much smoother than AFC East rivals

It has been a trying time in the NFL (and mostly everywhere), but there is sunshine amid the storm. There are glad tidings.

And the Miami Dolphins are enjoying some of that so far.

The Dolphins, trying to get as far from the shadow of last season’s forgettable 5-11 season, are into the acclimation portion of their 2020 training camp and so far, so good.

Consider:

▪ The Dolphins are so far one of only eight NFL teams that has not had a player voluntarily opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns. NFL players have until Thursday to opt out, although exceptions may be permitted later depending on circumstances.

▪ Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed his physical, is not on any reserve list and is participating in the team’s strength and conditioning and walk-thru work just like everyone — this despite his well-chronicled hip injury injury last November and ensuing rehabilitation.

▪ The Dolphins have cornerback Xavien Howard on the active physically unable to perform list, but he’s expected back before the end of the month (it’s fluid) and certainly in time for the regular season.

▪ Second-year receiver Preston Williams, out most of last season after he tore an ACL, also passed his physical and is working in the acclimation portion of this training camp.

▪ And all is well so far in the team’s quarterback room — which might be a place for volatility this season. Ryan Fitzpatrick knows he’s the placeholder and loves Tagovailoa. While Josh Rosen is all in for what might come.

All of this is good.

The team does have players who were moved to the reserve COVID list because they either tested positive for the illness or were in close proximity to someone who was infected. But some of those on the list — linebacker Jerome Baker, long snapper Blake Ferguson — already returned to the team and others were not actually infected.

And then there’s this: The other AFC East teams have had significant setbacks since they opened, and that includes football as well as COVID issues.

So, everything taken into account, the Dolphins are so far in a pretty good place.

Things can change, of course. And if you ask coach Brian Flores, things aren’t necessarily awesome, but merely rather acceptable.

“Well, the first week’s been — it’s been good,” Flores said Monday. “The acclimation period that the league and the [NFL Players Association] agreed to, I think it kind of shows how important the offseason is just from a [practice repetitions] standpoint on the field, but also from a strength and conditioning standpoint.

“I think guys are in OK shape. We’ve got a long way to go, but they’re working.”

Flores has been equally stoic about new toy Tagovailoa.

“Tua and the entire rookie group are doing well,” Flores said. “I feel like speaking about one and not speaking about the entire group is — they are all really working hard. I think we’ve got a pretty solid group. They work hard, they’ve worked hard this first week, they are into it, they are picking up the schemes offensively, defensively, and the kicking game.

“But again, it’s walk-thru. Anything past their height, weight and speed, we’re not really seeing them move or change directions or really sprint. We’re really not seeing that from anyone in the group, including Tua. I think they are all doing a good job.

“We’ve got a long way to go and as practice starts to go and we ramp up more into the Phase 2, the OTA and the actual practice, [that’s] where we’ll really get an evaluation. But right now in a walk-thru setting, we’re not really seeing all of that much, I would say.”

But coach, Williams being back is amazing, right?

“Preston has worked extremely hard since the injury,” Flores said. “He’s worked his way back to where he was cleared for activity again. It’s walk-through right now, so there’s strength and conditioning in the morning. So he’s running, he’s lifting and we’ll see him in a walk-through setting.

“But, again, for Preston it’s a new offense so we’re learning the terminology, the depths on some routes and things of that nature. They are a little bit different than they were a year ago. That’s kind of where his focus is right now.”

Fine. So Flores isn’t ready to throw bouquets. But he definitely has not had to worry about the bombs other AFC East teams are managing.

Consider:

The New England Patriots? Their 2019 team, which won the division for the 16th time in 17 years, has been scattered to the winds.

Quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday — in Tampa Bay. The starting linebacker corps is all gone, including Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts who moved to the Dolphins in free agency.

And did you know the Patriots lead the NFL in players opting out for COVID reasons? New England has had eight players opt out, including starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, starting safety Patrick Chung and starting right tackle Marcus Cannon.

The New York Jets? They have been interesting to watch in that they have recently lost or rid themselves of their two best defensive players.

The team traded Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams because he burned every bridge leading to the facility in an interview with the New York Daily News. The player obviously calculated his words would get him traded, and that’s exactly what happened hours later.

Without their most accomplished defensive player, the Jets also lost their highest-paid player when linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out.

Mosley signed as a free agent in 2019. By the end of this season he will have played all of two games for the Jets and finished only one of those.

Did I mention the team also cut starting right guard Brian Winters? Yes, Winters was often injured and rarely played well when injured. But he was well respected in the locker room, and the Jets are sorely in need of leadership.

And then there’s the Buffalo Bills ...

They suffered the loss of starting right guard Jon Feliciano, a former University of Miami star, when he tore a pectoral muscle while weightlifting before camp began. Suddenly the team’s plans of returning their entire starting offensive line from a year ago changes.

Two key players — starting defensive lineman Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines — then opted out for the 2020 season. The loss of Lotulelei stings because the Bills already will be without Jordan Phillips and his 9.5 sacks from a year ago because he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

So, yes, some bumps in the road for the AFC East teams so far.

Except for the Dolphins, whose most sizable concern so far has been their players being merely in “OK” condition.