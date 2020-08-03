Has Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen requested a trade or release? The answer might surprise

It was left unsaid but didn’t go unnoticed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke so glowingly about rookie Tua Tagovailoa last week: The team’s incumbent quarterback was talking to reporters about the team’s future quarterback and there was no mention of Josh Rosen.

The present was discussing the future, and there seemed to be no room for Rosen in either.

Except that’s definitely not the complete picture of the Dolphins’ quarterback situation now. The Dolphins remain outwardly supportive of Rosen and are very pleased the feeling is mutual.

How is it mutual?

This: Amid the return of Fitzpatrick as the possible if not likely starter against New England in the season opener Sept. 13, and Tagovailoa being drafted in the first round ostensibly to be the franchise quarterback of the future, Rosen and his representation have looked at their situation and decided he wants to stay in Miami.

Neither the quarterback nor anyone from his camp has asked for a release or trade, the Herald learned Monday.

That says something about Rosen’s desire to stay and compete rather than flee a seemingly untenable situation. It says he’s not afraid to bet on himself. It means he’s willing to be patient and play out the Dolphins’ training camp quarterback competition.

It also means Rosen is smart enough to understand the Dolphins have all the leverage. He’s young, his contract is favorable to the team and the Dolphins are invested in him at a price higher than what he would likely bring in trade anyway.

So the Dolphins aren’t just going to trade him simply because he asks. They’re going to do what is in the best interest of the organization.

Rosen has obviously decided to try to be part of that best interest rather than somehow work against it.

From the Dolphins standpoint, meanwhile, the team publicly is in the same spot with Rosen at the beginning of training camp 2020 as it was at the beginning of training camp 2019.

Miami wants Rosen to be his best self.

“The vision for Josh is the same vision for every player,” coach Brian Flores said. “Come in. It’s a new offense, new teammates. So learn the playbook. Get to know your teammates. Work hard in practice, try to improve every day, take advantage of your opportunities, take advantage of your reps. ... You’ll earn your reps on the field based on how you play in practice.

“That hasn’t changed for Josh or anyone else on the roster.”

Privately, there’s more from the team than that black-and-white take on Rosen. There’s color.

Dolphins coaches like the way Rosen has worked, they like his conditioning and the manner he’s striving to learn the offense and improve. And quite the opposite of giving hints Rosen wants out, the Dolphins believe he’s all in.

So much so that Flores has told people Rosen has been great so far.

This all, by the way, isn’t a sugarcoated version of the current situation. It’s an honest assessment from the team of what is happening today. The fact it sounds all positive is beside the point that it’s true.

But everyone understands the situation can change in any direction by the end of training camp.

That’s the NFL.

Perhaps Rosen takes to new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey’s offense way better than he did former offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea’s offense and shows a level of promise he simply didn’t attain last year.

Only the Dolphins will see that because with no preseason or open practices, only they will see Rosen.

So that wouldn’t change Rosen’s value around the league while at the same time increasing his value in Miami.

That’s fine. That means he’ll remain with the team, in the mix, particularly for the future if Fitzpatrick — in the final year of his contract at age 37 — decides to retire or move on in free agency.

There’s also a scenario in which a team losing a quarterback to injury or perhaps COVID-19 inquires about Rosen. That’s possible.

And, you want the bombshell possibility? What if Rosen finally lives up to his Arizona first-round draft status and the hype he got when he arrived in trade last year and becomes a serious contender to start for Miami this season?

All those are possible. Perhaps not all are likely, but possible.

The Dolphins have the luxury of seeing if one of those situations plays out, because Josh Rosen’s clear message to the team is he’s not eager to go anywhere right now.