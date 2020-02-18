Lots to consider: Where the Miami Dolphins’ draft interest in QBs not named Tua comes from

So why are the Miami Dolphins intrigued by Justin Herbert?

Where did this come from when everything we knew and heard about Miami’s interest in adding a potential franchise quarterback in the 2020 draft centered around Tua Tagovailoa until, well, the tapping of the brakes began.

Well, it is wise for the Dolphins to consider quarterbacks beyond Tagovailoa in the draft. Because Tagovailoa is not a perfect prospect, based on his extensive college medical history and durability issues.

So the other quarterbacks out of the handful who seem destined to be first-round selections in the April draft must be studied.

Multiple NFL people I’ve spoken with believe at least four quarterbacks will go in the first round and perhaps as many as five. The four are Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love.

If you want to expand the field, you might include Washington’s Jacob Eason.

And here’s the thing: Outside of maybe Burrow, who is almost certain to go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall selection, all these quarterbacks might not be much of a factor early in the 2020 NFL season.

Consider:

Tagovailoa’s recovery from a hip dislocation and fracture last in November might limit him his first spring in the NFL and there’s no predicting to what degree he’ll be fully available for training camp in the summer.

There’s a word for a rookie quarterback who misses a significant amount of training camp practices: Backup.

Herbert, Love and Eason, meanwhile, don’t seem to be NFL ready. They’re just not.

Love has multiple decision-making issues and needs to learn play discipline because it is not necessary to be the hero and try to save every single play.

Eason has pocket awareness issues. He also needs to improve his anticipation, although he has a very strong arm. And obviously, he’s never seen the play-speed he’s going to get in the NFL -- something that can be a harder adjustment for less mobile quarterbacks like Eason, than more mobile quarterbacks who can get outside the pocket and improvise.

And then there’s Herbert. The issues with him include the inconsistent accuracy.

And inconsistent footwork.

And that accuracy.

And some decision-making.

And the accuracy.

Understand this is what NFL people are mentioning. I didn’t mention the great potential on these guys. I didn’t mention Tua’s elite accuracy and the ability to make every throw by Herbert, Eason, and Love.

I didn’t, in short, tell you the good parts about these guys. Because when you’re considering a QB at No. 5 overall -- at the latest -- you assume the guy comes with the built-in ability to be the franchise guy. He better have a ton of good stuff or otherwise you’re wasting your time.

And Herbert has a lot of that good stuff.

One thing teams, including the Dolphins, like about Herbert is his athleticism. He’s big, strong, and he can run. That was most apparent later in the 2019 season when Herbert began to win on plays using his legs.

Former Dolphins quarterback Sage Rosenfels noticed that athleticism in Oregon’s season-opening game against Auburn. And Rosenfels compared Herbert to Carson Wentz.

Justin Herbert’s size and athleticism remind me of Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/l0JQtNAiSR — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) February 13, 2020

This ability to run is not Lamar Jackson electric. But it is real. It is full-on 21st century NFL quarterback play. It is even occasionally dynamic.

Justin Herbert breaks loose for his 3rd rushing TD #RoseBowl



(via @Pac12Network)pic.twitter.com/STHKCyHbSD — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 2, 2020

But that brings me back to the, ahem, issues.

About those:

The accuracy is something the Dolphins will either believe they can resolve or it is simply part of the problem that keeps Herbert from playing like, well, an elite quarterback. If the team doesn’t believe it can solve the accuracy issue, Miami needs to move on.

But there are reasons to believe maybe this can be addressed.

I heard from one former NFL personnel man who wasn’t too impressed with the attention Herbert got at Oregon. His offensive coordinator and QB coach was Marcus Arroyo, who played for San Jose State once upon a time.

And I was told watching Herbert suggests he has multiple mechanical and footwork issues that should have been addressed by coaching but were not.

And I was told those would ordinarily be addressed in the NFL.

I was not at Oregon. I don’t know how true this is. But Herbert did too often throw from a too wide base. And he did have some inconsistent footwork. All those affect accuracy.

Another thing I’ve been told is that one has to compare apples to apples.

Look, Tagovailoa put a lot of elite quarterback play on tape. But the fact is he played behind a very, very talented offensive line and he was throwing to a set of receivers that would be the nucleus of an elite wide receiver room in the NFL someday.

Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy is going to be selected in the first round in the coming draft. Henry Ruggs III is likely going in the first round in the coming draft.

Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle aren’t in the upcoming draft. But when they come out, both are likely to be early-round picks.

Now, quick, who were Jordan Love’s wide receivers?

Who were Justin Herbert’s wide receivers?

No disrespect to those young men, but neither the Oregon nor Utah State receivers were equal to Alabama’s.

That has to be considered. Because everything has to be considered.

And I am certain the Dolphins are doing that.