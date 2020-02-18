NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ top 5 options at OT

This is the second in a series of position previews ahead of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The Dolphins need to rebuild their offensive line (again).

The Dolphins will probably take a tackle in the first round (again).

There will be plenty from which to choose, as tackle is probably the second-deepest position in the draft, behind wide receiver. CBSSports.com lists 13 tackles in the top 100 prospects of this year’s class.

Here are the five best:

Jedrick Wills

School: Alabama.

Year: Junior.

Height/weight: 6-5, 320.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 1/8.

What to know: If the Dolphins do indeed take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (a lefty), right tackle — not left — becomes the most important position on the offensive line. Wills — a second-team All-American — protected Tua’s blindside their last two seasons at Alabama, starting the last 28 games of his college career. Let’s assume the Dolphins take Tagovailoa at 5. If so, they would almost certainly need to move up from 18 to land his talented teammate.

They said it: “Wills is a people-moving, balanced and fundamentally sound offensive tackle with impressive length, awesome knee bend, and quick, choppy kick slide. He’s clunky in his movements to the second level but very effective and super powerful in the run game. His kick slide is nearly flawless but shorter steps cause his athleticism to be stretched to the limit against small speed rushers. Wills, a former five-star recruit who protected Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside, utilizes his length to his advantage often, making it difficult for defenders to get into his frame or quickly turn the corner on him. He frequently drops his heavy anchor in pass protection.” — Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com.

Josh Jones

School: Houston.

Year: Redshirt senior.

Height/weight: 6-5, 310.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 2/18.

What to know: No player has risen faster as of late than Jones, who dominated at the Senior Bowl last month. Will it be enough to make him the first lineman taken? Probably not, but don’t rule it out. Unlike Wills, Jones plays left tackle, which remains the most important spot on the offensive line. He would make a ton of sense for Miami at 18 if Chris Grier takes either Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert with his first pick.

They said it: “Early tape would suggest that Jones is a raw, developmental project in need of substantial technique work, but tape study later in the season suggests a level of improvement that creates additional intrigue for the long, athletic left tackle prospect. To be clear, he needs plenty of work with his pass sets and footwork, but most of his issues appear to be coachable. He’s a good fit for a move-oriented rushing attack and has the traits and talent to become a future starter if he continues to develop with coaching.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

Tristan Wirfs

School: Iowa.

Year: Junior.

Height/weight: 6-5, 309.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 3/25.

What to know: You don’t start eight games for Kirk Ferentz — who hands the NFL top-flight offensive linemen every year — as a freshman unless you’re really good. Wirfs is really good, and can play both left and right tackle. If it seems like he moves like a wrestler, it’s because he was a state champion in that sport in high school. Not a sexy pick, but would be an absolutely home run at 26, should he last that long.

They said it: “Left tackle, right tackle — it really doesn’t matter anymore. NFL teams aren’t differentiating between the value of the two positions. Just look at the $36.75 million guaranteed the Raiders gave Trent Brown, who moved back to right tackle this season. Teams just want good tackles, period. Wirfs, a former high school wrestling champion, plays right tackle for the Hawkeyes — though he has had a few series on the left side — and he just mauls defenders. Dominates them. He has incredible strength and power and he can also move his feet. Wirfs is a rare talent who could keep moving up.” — Mel Kiper, ESPN.com.

Mekhi Becton

School: Louisville.

Year: Junior.

Height/weight: 6-7, 369.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 4/28.

What to know: An absolute mountain of a man, Becton would become the heaviest Dolphin by some 40 pounds if they draft him. And yet, he’s no plodder. Scouts say he has the foot quickness of a much lighter man. Position flexibility is a plus, too, so he would be a fit no matter which quarterback the Dolphins take. He was a left tackle his last year at Louisville, earning all-conference honors. But again, the weight: He’ll need to stay on top of it.

They said it: “Becton is a massive left tackle prospect with a similar size/skill set to former first-rounder Bryant McKinnie. In pass protection, he has surprisingly nimble feet and uses his length to steer defenders. Even when he fails to land his punch, he can absorb rushers with his girth. He needs to improve his awareness versus games up front. He is a dominating run defender and collects knockdowns by the bunches. He latches on and uses his upper strength to torque and toss. He isn’t as effective when working in space. Overall, Becton has areas to improve — mainly balance and awareness — but he is a rare athlete at this size and his upside is through the roof.” — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com.

Andrew Thomas

School: Georgia.

Year: Junior.

Height/weight: 6-7, 369.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 5/29.

What to know: Another swing tackle who could protect any quarterback’s blindside, Thomas would be a great value play at 26, particularly if the Dolphins need to package their first two picks to go get their quarterback. He started every game except the Sugar Bowl for the Bulldogs at left tackle in 2019, earning first-team All-American honors.

They said it: “Thomas has made good on recruiters’ belief in his talent. The five-star prospect and top-50 overall recruit stepped into the lineup immediately for the Bulldogs, garnering Freshman All-American accolades after starting all 15 games at right tackle straight out of Georgia’s Pace Academy. (Not surprisingly, he was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Super 11” team.) He moved to left tackle for his sophomore campaign, earning second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors for his play in 13 starts. Thomas missed one game in 2018 due to an ankle injury, but the only game he missed in his junior campaign was the bowl game to prepare for the draft. He started 13 games at left tackle and was awarded first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference accolades in 2019.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.