Dolphins represent in first half (again) absent in the second half (again). Lose (again)

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Josh Rosen (3) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) slap-five after Rosen threw a first quarter touchdown as coach Brian Flores watches as they play the LA Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September, 29, 2019.

We’re starting to see a pattern with the 2019 Miami Dolphins.

Another game. Another loss.

Another solid first half. Another disappointing second half.

Another week of encouraging glimpses from quarterback Josh Rosen. Another week of curious mistakes from Rosen, this day a fourth-quarter interception.

The Dolphins lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-10, this day.

It wasn’t an embarrassment. The Dolphins actually had some good moments.

But the result was the same it was three previous games. Another loss.

The Dolphins are 0-4 as they head to their bye week.

The Dolphins were solid in the first half. It was the second consecutive week the Dolphins put on a good show in the first half, having done that at Dallas the week before.

In Sunday’s first half the Dolphins actually took their first lead of the season in the first quarter when Rosen connected with DeVante Parker on a 34-yard touchdown pass.

The throw was a dime. And it was indicative of what Rosen has done the past two games when given time.. Rosen had a whopping 126.8 quarterback rating at halftime.

But, this is the NFL, and most defenses try to pressure the passer. So Rosen has to figure out how to read the field quicker and make a decision quicker. Because most teams won’t refuse to blitz as the Chargers, who came only a handful of times all game, would do.

Los Angeles sacked Rosen five times on Sunday. Rosen finished with 17 completions on 24 attempts for 180 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception. His final QB rating was 88.9.

Anyway. the Dolphins definitely got positive work out of Kenyan Drake much of the afternoon. He ran hard, broke tackles and finished the day with 44 yards on nine carries.

The Chargers took a 17-10 halftime lead with 43 seconds left in the half when Austin Ekeler caught an 18-yard pass from Phillip Rivers and made Reshad Jones miss on his way to the goal line. In the second half it was almost all Los Angeles.

The Chargers held the ball for 10:33 of the third quarter. I was clean-shaven when they took possession of the ball early in the quarter. I needed a shave when they finally scored their only points of the quarter after a 16-play, 66-yard drive.

Los Angeles outscored Miami, 13-0 in the second half. The Dolphins have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season.