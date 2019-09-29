The Dolphins blanked in second half again, drop to 0-4 after 30-10 loss to Chargers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) is congratulated by quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after scoring a touchdown during first quarter of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 29 2019, in Miami Gardens. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

If nothing else, the Dolphins will always have that 3 minutes, 47 seconds from the first half Sunday.

That’s how long the Dolphins held their first and only lead of the season.

After that, it was all Chargers.

And we mean all Chargers.

As in 23 unanswered points Chargers to close out the game and hand the Dolphins a fourth straight beatdown.

Final score Sunday?

Los Angeles 30, Miami 10.

That makes seven straight losses for the Dolphins, dating back to 2018. With the bye next weekend, it will be at least 10 full months between wins for Miami. The Dolphins are 0-4 for the first time since 2011.

On Sunday, it was variation on a regrettable theme:

Play well enough to hang around in the first half.

Get absolutely boat-raced in the second.

On the season, opponents have outscored the Dolphins 81-0 after halftime.

On Sunday, the Chargers out-gained Miami 156-36 in the second half.

Josh Rosen was a microcosm of the Dolphins’ afternoon.

He was excellent in the first half.

He threw a terrible pick and nearly took a sack in the second.

Rosen finished 17 of 24 for 180 yards, a touchdown and a pick. He was sacked five times.

And here’s all you need to know about the Dolphins’ defense: They allowed a 16-play, 66-yard field goal drive in the third quarterback that took 10 and a half minutes off the clock.

In short, Brian Flores needs to rethink whatever he’s doing at halftime. It’s just not working.

The Dolphins had their best half of football of the season Sunday — and still went to the break down a touchdown.

That’s because Reshad Jones gave up two touchdowns in his first game since the opener.

The first was on a mental error — leaving his man in coverage to chase Rivers — and the second a physical one. Just before the half, Jones took a terrible angle and didn’t seem too invested in tackling Austin Ekeler in space.

Plus Jason Sanders missed two long field goals, wasting a strong half by Josh Rosen, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown pass to DeVante Parker that gave Miami a 10-7 lead.

You know, the lead that lasted all of 3 minutes, 47 seconds.