Third in a series: What Dolphins think about free agency and names at LB, Edge, TE, RB, WR

This is the third of a series of columns on 2020 NFL free agency that will look into the Miami Dolphins’ situation as it will stand next March when the new league year will make available unrestricted veterans for whom Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has promised to be “very aggressive.”

With over $120 million in projected salary cap space and an owner in Stephen Ross who’s always funded any initiative that might make his team a winner, the Miami Dolphins could build a veritable Pro Bowl team if general manager Chris Grier was of a mind to do that next season.

Denver pass rusher Von Miller is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, Indy left tackle Anthony Castonzo, Redskins guard Brandon Scherff, Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett, Minnesota cornerback Trae Waynes and other notable names are currently unsigned for 2020 and scheduled to hit free agency.

Even Jadeveon Clowney, who the Dolphins wanted last month, is scheduled to hit free agency next year.

(Fine, so maybe not Clowney based on that failed experience).

But, fortunately, for the Dolphins and perhaps unfortunately for fantasy football general managers, Grier will not be of the mind to simply collect the biggest names and biggest salaries as a Hail Mary to bringing the Dolphins out of 2019’s painful memory.

Sources familiar with Grier’s thinking believe he will prioritize good players who are younger rather than older. Sources familiar with Grier’s thinking believe he will seek to add multiple mid-level players to fill a roster currently bereft of experienced starters and backups.

And, yes, sources familiar with Grier’s thinking believe if he sees an opportunity to add maybe one or two higher-priced game changers -- edge rushers, corners, receivers -- he’ll explore those and try to be aggressive.

In the first two parts of this series, we’ve covered the most obvious units that require help in free agency next year: The offensive line and the secondary.

No, not the quarterback spot because that will be handled in the draft and the Dolphins aren’t necessarily getting rid of either Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick after this season, based on what they add to the roster and mean to the locker room.

But running back? Yeah, maybe.

Tight end? Yes.

Linebackers? Yup.

Defensive line? Absolutely, if the opportunity arises.

The Dolphins, you see, will be drafting to upgrade the roster at multiple positions after they get a quarterback in the first round. But before that draft happens, the team will be looking to improve those positions groups through free agency.

So...names:

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The Patriots did great work trading for Van Noy while he was still on his rookie contract. They developed him into a good player and extended him for two years. But the 28-year-old will be seeking a good payday next spring -- assuming New England doesn’t pay that this winter -- to set himself and his family up for life.

Obviously this Patriots player will be on the radar at Patriots South. Coach Brian Flores has in the past spoken of his relationship with Van Noy, who would bring stability, good size and experience to the Miami linebacker corps.

Interior defensive lineman Beau Allen. Tampa Bay signed him to a three-year deal in 2018 but seemingly wants more than the run-stuffer and blocks-eater has provided. He’s not an edge rusher. He’s not getting to the quarterback. He’s a grunt. And he won’t be expensive.

Shaquil Barrett from the Bucs. He’ll be expensive, especially if he continues on his current arc of eight sacks in three games. The Dolphins need pass rushers, folks. The elite ones go early in the first round. If Barrett shows consistency, he could help. He’s versatile in that he can rush from a defensive end or linebacker spot.

Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams. This one is going to require wisdom. Because Fowler is a good player. But he has been known to be difficult to handle. And he has been known to have durability issues. And while he is playing very well so far this season, he is in a contract year and his price will be north of $14 million per season.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton. This guy is everywhere. The Dolphins’ three top linebackers -- Jerome Baker, Sam Equavoen and Raekwon McMillan -- have combined for 24 solo tackles. Littleton has 20 all by himself. He also has forced a fumble. And he has an interception. He’s perhaps the most consistent player on the Rams defense.

Running back Melvin Gordon. Fake GM Mando would not do this because Fake GM Mando does not pay most running backs $12-million per season. But Miami Herald columnist Mando puts Gordon on this list because he is a significant upgrade over Kenyan Drake or Kalen Ballage and would take an enormous load off the team’s quarterback -- be that a rookie or Rosen or Fitzpatrick.

One thing neither Fake GM Mando nor columnist Mando love is the Gordon held out rather than trying to work out his contract details while he was in camp. And now he’s coming back to the team, still without a contract. Not a great look.

Running back Derrick Henry. Gordon is a better player. But I like Henry more. He is a robber of defenders’ souls. When he gets going, few defenders enjoy tackling him. He makes yardage on his own, he doesn’t get tackled at first contact. And he’s fast.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. He’s from South Florida. He played at The U. He is a 4.3 speedster. And no less than Bill Belichick has this season spoken about how well he prepares and what a good pro he is.

Tight end Eric Ebron. He was something a first-round disappointment in Detroit but found himself and his game in Indianapolis last season, scoring 13 touchdowns. This season he has continued to play well although he’s not producing at last year’s level. (He’s also not catching passes from Andrew Luck).

Look, the Dolphins have been committed to their young tight ends -- Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki, and Nick O’Leary -- for two years now. But none has been a consistent red zone or seam threat and the redshirt is off after this year. So next spring would be a good time to upgrade.

Because, remember, tight ends catch touchdown passes in the red zone.