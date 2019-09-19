Albert Wilson ‘doubtful’ to play against Dallas Cowboys, source says

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson comments on the Kenny Stills trade Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson comments on the Kenny Stills trade to Houston, September 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson comments on the Kenny Stills trade to Houston, September 2, 2019.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson will likely miss his second game in a row on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, per a source.

The source said Wilson is “doubtful” to play at this stage although he continues to rehabilitate the injuries that caused him to miss last week’s game against the New England Patriots.

Wilson, nursing hip and calf injuries, has not practiced this week and didn’t practice all of last week after leaving the season-opener after only six snaps.

The calf injury, which Wilson suffered in that game, is the primary reason he’s missing time. The hip injury, which he suffered last season and caused him to miss nine games, is one Wilson continues to work on rehabilitating but not one that is keeping him from playing.

Wilson, a 2018 unrestricted free agent, will have played only eight of a possible 19 games if he misses Sunday’s game as expected.

Last season Wilson was perhaps Miami’s most explosive offensive weapon before the hip injury. He caught 26 passes for 391 yards with four touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass.

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, also out last week and not having practiced this week, is seemingly on course to miss Sunday’s game. Coach Brian Flores said this week Jones is getting closer to being healthy.