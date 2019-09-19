Fitzpatrick remains Dolphins ‘right now’ QB but the inevitable change to Rosen is coming

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) sets up to pass during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

When he announced Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback on Aug. 29, coach Brian Flores was very convincing about the move.

There was no equivocation.

And the idea Fitzpatrick was merely warming the spot until Josh Rosen got up to speed and ready to play was dismissed out of hand.

“No, that’s not something that’s – Fitz is our starter,” Flores said then. “You don’t go into one of these saying, ‘Oh, he’s going to start for this amount of games, and then we’re going to…’ That’s not how you do this.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We feel comfortable with him as the starting quarterback. He brings the leadership, the experience, and just an overall knowledge and ability to manage and run this offense, and that’s what we are looking for. I think he will do a good job.”

Interesting, because so much has changed in about three weeks.

On Wednesday, Flores again said Fitzpatrick is his starting quarterback -- ostensibly for Sunday’s game at the Dallas Cowboys.

But the tone is different. The words are different.

There is definitely equivocation now.

“Right now, Fitz is the guy,” Flores said, repeating a phrase he’d uttered on Sunday, and on Monday. “But again, every week both quarterbacks will get reps. That’s the case every week. You go throughout the league and you see there have been injuries at that position across the league.

“It’s like every position on the field. You’ve got to have a backup. Everyone – you’ve got to get them all reps during the week. It’s no different at quarterback for us.”

Yeah, not buying this.

The message has changed from Fitz is the guy to Fitz is the guy right now.

As a man who was not always in great demand with the ladies, I experienced the significant difference between being the guy and the guy right now.

And the guy right now is always about to get replaced.

That’s what will happen with Fitzpatrick here fairly soon. It will happen.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

This coaching staff made the absolute right call in picking Fitzpatrick to start the season. He was better suited for facing the multiple defenses fielded by Baltimore and then New England.

He is the unquestioned leader of the offense and other players look to him.

He was ready to operate the offense better than Rosen.

And Rosen needs improvement in recognizing defenses and processing information more quickly before he can hope to be effective in the offense.

So the decision to pick Fitz was 100 percent correct.

But there has absolutely been internal discussions within the Dolphins’ building about picking the right timing for benching Fitz and starting Rosen. That fact has been confirmed to me multiple times.

And that timing varied from doing it this week ...

...Or next week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

...Of following the bye on Oct. 13 against the Washington Redskins.

Said another way, unless Ryan Fitzpatrick starts lighting it up Sunday, or leads the Dolphins to a victory, he could be starting his last game for a while. And this:

The Dolphins will play Rosen this year. He will start games -- plural. Practically everyone within the team is agreed on that although no one will admit it publicly. The clock is ticking toward that game.

The only thing that hasn’t been decided is exactly when that alarm clock will ring and how many games Rosen will get.

“We’ve talked about that as a staff and I don’t think there’s a set in stone number,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said this week.

I find it interesting that Rosen is taking practice reps. Usually, the starter takes a whopping percentage of the practice repetitions during the week while the backup runs the scout team (the opposing team’s offense) against the Miami starting defense.

In years past, the backup sometimes gets anywhere from 4 to 20 repetitions with his own offense for the entire week. Peyton Manning, who wanted to be prepared for everything, often took all the repetitions during the week.

But here we have the Dolphins giving Rosen significant practice reps with the Miami offense, according to sources. That’s another way of saying they’re preparing him to play. And eventually to start.

And finally this: It should be noted Rosen has played in both games the Dolphins have played this year. Obviously it was in mop-up duty in games that were already a blowout.

My guess is even if he doesn’t start against the Cowboys -- he’s not starting “right now” -- Rosen probably will get in the game. And it wouldn’t surprise if he gets in much earlier than he has the first two weeks when he played only in the second half.

Because the inevitable change is coming.

Soon.