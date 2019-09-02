UPDATE: Dolphins cut longest tenured player and it now seems permanent

Miami’s own Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock talks about the upcoming roster cuts Miami's own Miami Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock talks about the upcoming roster cuts as the regular season nears, August 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami's own Miami Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock talks about the upcoming roster cuts as the regular season nears, August 27, 2019.

The Miami Dolphins cut long snapper John Denney Monday morning -- a move that leaves the team’s longest-tenured player as a free agent able to sign with any team.

Denney, 40, has played for the Dolphins since 2005. He is two years older than head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins declined to confirm the move.

The move to cut Denney, 40, is something of a surprise because he won a snapping competition versus undrafted free agent Wesley Farnsworth, who was cut when the team trimmed its roster to 53 players. It seemed at that point Denney had made the team.

Then Monday happened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins,” Denney said in a statement released through his agent. “I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years I have had many wonderful, hard working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank.

“I also want to thank all of the coaches I have worked with in Miami.

Denney is a vested NFL veteran. As such he will not be placed on waivers. So he can sign with any team he desires now. The Dolphins could opt to bring Denney back in the future but that seems unlikely now.

The team can use Denney’s roster spot for the time being and then cut someone else and re-sign Denney before Sunday’s game. Or any game.

It is unclear if Denney is retiring. A source close to Denney told the Herald Adam Beasley Denney wants to keep playing. But this could be the end of the team’s oldest and one of its only players who has been around long enough to be beloved by fans.

‘I would like to thank some of the greatest fans in the league,” Denney said in his statement. “You have shown me so much love since I first put on a Dolphins jersey! My family and I are grateful for the way you welcomed us into your community. Please know that your support, especially on social media media since the announcement has been appreciated.”