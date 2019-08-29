Miami Dolphins: 2019 season preview

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2019 NFL season with a new head coach — Brian Flores, who came to the organization via the New England Patriots — and a new starting quarterback. The Dolphins have made it clear that they are not in “tanking” mode. But, the wide-ranging belief is that the team will be looking to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft where they hope to find a new franchise quarterback. Whether or not that happens will depend primarily on how many games Flores’ team wins this season.