Quick reaction: Minnesota Vikings run Miami Dolphins out of stadium

They failed to start fast and then when the game was relatively close in the second half, the Miami Dolphins failed to finish.

That’s a tough double whammy.





And in the middle of it all, the Dolphins could not stop the Minnesota Vikings running game. Or their pass rush.

The Vikings, the No. 30 rushing team when the day began, rushed for over 200 yards against Miami.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

And sacks?

Yes, the Vikings collected nine of them against Ryan Tannehill and the Miami offense. The Dolphins had 108 yards passing but because the Vikings had 71 yards on sacks, the net is a mere 37 yards passing.

The result is a 41-17 whipping that really wasn’t as close as the score.

Very disappointing.

It was the biggest game of the year. It was a time to answer the call of the playoffs. And the Dolphins hit the snooze button on their alarm clock this morning.

They trailed 21-0 before the first quarter was over.

It was a hole they never climbed out of. And now we wonder if this isn’t a grave in which this Dolphins season is buried.

Because while the Dolphins lost to even their record at 7-7, the teams with whom they were in a virtual tie for the last playoff spot in the AFC wildcard race had greater success.

Baltimore won.

Tennessee won.

Indianapolis won.

The Dolphins lost because they are inconsistent as a team.

They looked incapable of stopping the run on defense in the first half as the Vikings gained 128 yards and scored two of their touchdowns on runs by Dalvin Cook (13 yards) and Latavius Murray (19 yards).

And about the time the defense got itself straight for a quarter or so, the offense was busy napping.

The Dolphins offense scored one offensive touchdown on Sunday while this game was still in doubt. One touchdown.

One!

That came on a 75-yard run by Kalen Ballage, who was playing because Frank Gore sprained his foot and left the game. X-rays on Gore were negative, by the way.

And as the defense helped make the game competitive with a Minkah Fitzpatrick 50-yard interception return touchdown, the offense did absolutely nothing.

Pretty soon, the defense stopped giving up big run plays but gave up a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Aldrick Robinson -- a third-team receiver.

So I’m about to go down to the locker room. And I can tell you what I’m about to hear:

“We’re still alive.”

“Season’s not over.”

“We have to clean things up.”

It is the middle of December, people. This team has tugged at your heartstrings all season -- first with a great 3-0 start, then with stirring victories the past two weeks.

But you know what all that has led to?

The Dolphins are 7-7.

They’re mediocre.

And they really don’t look like a playoff team at all.