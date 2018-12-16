Misery in Minny! Dolphins lay another road egg, get romped by Vikings 41-17

Here’s how the Dolphins’ 2018 playoff hopes all but died:

With Torry McTyer helplessly trailing far behind Aldrick Robinson down the middle of the field, and then watching in vain as Kirk Cousins found Robinson for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

It was the play that put Sunday’s season-defining game out of reach. The Vikings would tack on another touchdown to win 41-17.

But that was the dagger that probably snuffed out Miami’s postseason pulse.

Another year, another missed opportunity on the road.

And another blowout loss.

The defense was bad, yes. The Dolphins surrendered 30 or more points for sixth time and 400 or more yards for the ninth.

But that should not obscure the fact of how absolutely dreadful the offense was.

In the five Miami drives that followed a 75-yard touchdown run by Kalen Ballage to open the second half, the Dolphins combined for minus-27 yards.

Ryan Tannehill (11 of 24 for 108 yards) was not good.

But he also had no time to throw.

The Vikings sacked him an absurd nine times, each one more violent than the last.

And now for the really good news: Frank Gore was carted off the field with an ankle injury and did not return.

In truth, we should have seen this coming after the opening drive.

The Dolphins nearly got blown out of the building before the game could even begin.

The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first three possessions — a 13-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs, a 13-yard run by Dalvin Cook and a 19-yard run by Latavius Murray — and were up 21-0 after the first quarter.

But Miami clawed back in, starting with a pick-6 by Minkah Fitzpatrick midway through the second. And when Ballage raced 75 yards to the end zone on the first play of the second half, the Dolphins were back within a score.

That’s when the Vikings took over, and the Dolphins’ basically season ended. Minnesota improved to 7-6-1, while Miami fell to 7-7.

The Dolphins’ loss, combined with wins by the Ravens, Colts and Titans, left the Dolphins just a nine-percent chance of making the playoffs.

In truth, that seems about nine times too high.