New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Mary Schwalm AP
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Mary Schwalm AP
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins add special teams help. Make New England Patriots unhappy

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

September 04, 2018 11:07 AM

The Miami Dolphins have been shopping for special teams help since linebacker Mike Hull went down with a knee injury in the preseason and today they found that help by signing former New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden.

The move has not yet been announced by the Dolphins but a league source said it was done.

The Dolphins signed Bolden following two days of back and forth negotiation in which the Patriots, who had cut Bolden to reach their 53-man roster limit, made a late push to re-sign the player.

The Dolphins must cut a player to make room for Bolden on their 53-man roster -- a move that will be made by the end of the day.

This move will add a fifth running back to the Miami Dolphins roster. But do not be fooled. This move was made to bolster special teams. Bolden has been a key member of the New England special teams since 2012 when he was drafted out of Mississippi.

In those six years Bolden has rushed a total of 216 times for 912 yards so his role is primarily special teams.

The Patriots cut Bolden two days ago. League sources say the team expected to re-sign him before their season opener. But the Dolphins, seeing an opportunity for the special teams upgrade they wanted, contacted Bolden almost immediately.

When the Patriots learned Bolden was considering the Dolphins, they tried to convince Bolden to return. The Dolphins obviously won that contract battle.

Bolden, 28, was considered a leader in the New England locker room. The Dolphins have been trying to upgrade the character and leadership within their locker room this year.

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media about the roster cuts to 53 players after practice at their training facility in Davie on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.

By

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop