Gore or Drake? Fales or Osweiler? You’ve got questions. We’ve got (some) answers

The Dolphins might be coy about their starting lineup right up until kickoff Sunday.

Their first official depth chart of the season answered some questions, but also left some mysteries unsolved.

The biggest: Who will start at running back, Kenyan Drake or Frank Gore?

Adam Gase’s answer: Stayed tuned.

Here’s the first official depth chart of the 2018 season pic.twitter.com/TN63P0u9uw — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 4, 2018

The Dolphins listed them as co-starters. Same goes for Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux at the defensive tackle spot next to Akeem Spence.

Gase also left some intrigue at backup quarterback. The No. 2 behind Ryan Tannehill will be Brock Osweiler or David Fales.

There were some position battles with better clarity, however.

MarQueis Gray is listed as the starter ahead of A.J. Derby at tight end (with rookie Mike Gesicki, who will see work in the red zone, as a third-teamer).

Rookie Jerome Baker will indeed be the Dolphins’ starting strong-side linebacker, beating out Stephone Anthony and Chase Allen.

Bobby McCain has locked down the boundary cornerback job, beating out Cordrea Tankersley and Torry McTyer.

The Dolphins’ top three receivers remain DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola. Jakeem Grant backs up Parker; Albert Wilson is listed behind Stills. That makes sense, as Wilson is a flanker and Grant has played split end this summer.

Parker has been out the last three weeks with a broken middle finger, and while a source says he is feeling substantially better, there is still some uncertainty whether he will be ready for the first or even second game of the season. Parker was seen in the locker room with a protective covering over the injured hand Sunday.

One interesting nugget: Andre Branch, who is due $7.9 million in base salary this year, is listed as a third-teamer behind Cameron Wake and William Hayes. (All five Dolphins defensive ends will play from scrimmage.)

Finally, Grant is the Dolphins’ No. 1 kick and punt returner.

