Reports say Miami Dolphins talking to teams about a backup QB. The Dolphins respond

The Miami Dolphins are not hunting outside their organization, in trade or on the waiver wire, for a backup quarterback, sources told The Miami Herald Thursday evening.
It’s either going to be Brock Osweiler or David Fales.
“It’s going to be one of those two guys,” coach Adam Gase said after after the Dolphins beat Atlanta, 34-7 in the preseason finale for both teams.
Gase said this repeating what has been his stance the entire preseason.
There were multiple national reports Thursday of the Dolphins showing interest in other quarterbacks -- including Teddy Bridgewater just prior to him being traded from the New York Jets to New Orleans. Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon, and Tom Savage were also linked to the Dolphins.
Those reports are false. Multiple Dolphins sources told the Herald Thursday evening that the team has not called a single team about any of their quarterbacks.
So again, it’s either going to be Osweiler or Fales.
It was pretty obvious to this reporter it will be Osweiler after his performance Thursday night.
“I thought he did a good job,” Gase said of Osweiler. “He controlled the tempo of the game. I thought he was good with accuracy. He had a bunch of different guys going in and out, but he did a good job. He handled a lot of changes.”
After the game Osweiler said he felt, “happy.”
“This was a lot of fun,” he said after finishing the game with 16 completions on 25 attempts, two touchdowns and a 106.6 quarterback rating.
Gase declined to name Osweiler the backup right then and there after the game. He said there would be “discussion over the next couple of days,” on the topic.
I don’t know what there is to discuss. Fales completed 13 of 20 passes for 94 yards with an interception. He finished the game with a 55.0 quarterback rating.
“He got stroked pretty good early,” Gase said. “That’s not how we wanted to start it off .. I feel like there were a bunch of good plays and probably some plays he’d liked back ...”
Comments