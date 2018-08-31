Dolphins ship this defensive back to the Chiefs for a draft pick

Less than 24 hours before the roster cutdown deadline, Dolphins traded third-year safety Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs for an undisclosed draft pick.







Lucas, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, was in danger of getting cut even after an excellent preseason finale Thursday. He had a sack and an interception against the Falcons.







However, he was buried on the depth chart behind starters Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Friday’s move suggested that Dolphins decision makers prefer Maurice Smith as their No. 4 option.







Lucas was a key special teams contributor for the Dolphins, but rarely saw snaps on defense. He had just eight tackles in his two years with Miami.

