This is what the Miami Dolphins are doing after Bashaud Breeland visit

Bashaud Breeland’s free agent visit with the Miami Dolphins came and went and no contract was signed. And it’s unlikely a contract will be signed at all, according to a league source.

The Dolphins believe they have a need at cornerback because Torry McTyer, Cordrea Tankersley, and Tony Lippett have been battling for the starting job opposite Xavien Howard -- with none of the three separating from the others.

And the team had interest in Breeland because if healthy he would be a clear upgrade at the open spot. Indeed, Breeland would be the starter based on his 2017 tape.

But Breeland simply is not ready to be that player once again -- at least not yet. The difference apparently still stems from the foot injury that Breeland suffered in the Dominican Republic in the spring.

Breeland reportedly cut his foot while on the trip and the foot became infected. This caused the Carolina Panthers to void a three-year, $24 million contract they gave Breeland because he failed their physical.

The player has been rehabilitating and taking multiple free agent visits ever since. Breeland has drawn interest from Oakland, Baltimore, New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Kansas City as well as Miami.

But obviously no team, including the Dolphins, has stepped forward.

The Dolphins are not completely averse to signing injured cornerbacks. They signed Chris Culliver during training camp in 2016 with the expectation he would be healthy by October or November after rehabbing a knee injury.

But Culliver proved unable to recover well enough to do anything other than struggle in practice once he got on the practice field and so he was cut.

Signing Breeland would require a similar strategy because he is apparently not ready to compete now, per a source. And while the Dolphins are not totally ruling that out, a source said it was not very unlikely.