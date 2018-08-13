The latest on the Miami Dolphins’ interest in Bashaud Breeland

Here’s what we know after cornerback Bashaud Breeland’s free-agent visit with the Miami Dolphins:
There is “legit interest on both sides” but a signing here is not imminent, according to a source.
So in other words: Stay tuned.
The Dolphins are one of more than a half-dozen teams in the running for Breeland’s services as they try to figure out who will be their No. 2 cornerback.
Bobby McCain seems to have that job with four weeks until the start of the season. For the second straight day, McCain took the first snaps in base with the starters at that spot. But the Dolphins see him best suited as a nickel and would prefer to have a starting-caliber boundary corner to work with Xavien Howard.
Breeland would almost assuredly become that starter, assuming he signs and his health is good. He was a free agent in the spring and had agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Panthers, but Carolina rescinded the offer after he failed a physical over a foot infection.
The Dolphins probably want to see how McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett and Torry McTyer look in Friday’s preseason game — ironically, against the Panthers — before committing big money to Breeland.
