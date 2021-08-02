Miami Herald Logo
Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Cleveland @ Toronto

3 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: N.Y. Mets @ Miami

7 p.m.

BSFL

MLB: Seattle @ Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

BSUN

MLB: Philadelphia @ Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN

MLB: S.F. @ Arizona in progress

10 p.m.

MLBN

OLYMPICS

TIME

TV

Events: Men’s diving (Live); Women’s field hockey

2-5 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Equestrian; Beach volleyball (Live); Men’s fencing; Women’s volleyball, China-Turkey; Women’s weightlifting (Live); Men’s badminton final (Live, 8:40 a.m.); Women’s soccer; Women’s badminton; Women’s field hockey; Women’s handball, Netherlands-Montenegro

2 a.m.

(Mon.)-

2 a.m.

(Tue.)

NBCSN

Men’s water polo: Spain-Croatia

2:30 a.m.

USA

Events: Gymnastics (Live); Track and Field (Live)

4 a.m.-

11 a.m.

PEA

Women’s soccer: USA-Canada (Live)

4 a.m.

USA

TELEM

Events: Wrestling (Live)

5 a.m.

OLY

Events: Women’s cycling (Live, 6 a.m.); Beach volleyball (Live); Men’s water polo, Spain-Croatia (Live); Canoeing; Handbal, Spain-China; Women’s weightlifting; Wrestling; Women’s basketball, USA-France

6 a.m.-

8 p.m.

USA

Women’s soccer: Australia-Sweden

(Live)

7 a.m.

USA

NBCU

Events: Wrestling

9 a.m.

OLY

Events: Equestrian; Artistic Swimming; Water polo, USA-Greece; Men’s beach volleyball; Men’s diving; Men’s

gymnastics

Noon-

5 p.m.

NBC

Events: Track & Field (Live); Women’s beach volleyball; Canoeing; Kayaking

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Women’s beach volleyball (Live); Women’s gymnastics (Live); Track & Field (Live); Canoeing (Live); Men’s volleyball (Live); Women’s soccer

semifinal

8 p.m.-

11:30 p.m.

NBC

Events: Wrestling (Live)

10 p.m.

OLY

Events: Women’s water polo

quarterfinal (Live); Men’s diving

11 p.m.-

2 a.m.

USA

Men’s volleyball: Quarterfinal

(Live) (Tue.)

12:05 a.m.

NBC

Events: Wrestling (Tue.)

12:30 a.m.

OLY

Events: Men’s diving (Live); Men’s handball quarterfinal (Tue.)

2-4 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Women’s beach volleyball

(Tue.)

2-4 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Men’s volleyball quarterfinals; Men’s basketball quarterfinals (Tue.)

2-8 a.m.

USA

Men’s U23 soccer: Mexico-Brazil (Live)

(Tue.)

4 a.m.

NBCSN

TELEM

Events: Gymnastics (Live); Track & Field (Live) (Tue.)

4 a.m.-

11 a.m.

PEA

Events: Wrestling (Live) (Tue.)

5-9 a.m.

OLY

Events: Cycling; Women’s beach

volleyball (Live); Women’s water polo quarterfinals; Canoeing; Men’s field hockey; Artistic Swimming; Women’s marathon (Live);

Equestrian (Tue.)

6 a.m.-

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Men’s U23 soccer: Japan-Spain (Live)

(Tue.)

7 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCU

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Canada: HFX-Ottawa

2 p.m.

FS2

Ecuador: LDU Quito-Olmedo

8 p.m.

GOL/E

Mexico: Santos Laguna-Tijuana

10 p.m.

ESPND

Mexico: San Luis-Queretaro

10 p.m.

TUDN

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP/WTA: Live events

1 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Live events

9 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Live events (Tue.)

1 a.m.

TENNIS

ON THE RADIO

MLB: N.Y. Mets @ Miami, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

MLB: Baltimore @ N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., WMEN 640

