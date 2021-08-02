Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Cleveland @ Toronto
3 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: N.Y. Mets @ Miami
7 p.m.
BSFL
MLB: Seattle @ Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
BSUN
MLB: Philadelphia @ Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN
MLB: S.F. @ Arizona in progress
10 p.m.
MLBN
OLYMPICS
TIME
TV
Events: Men’s diving (Live); Women’s field hockey
2-5 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Equestrian; Beach volleyball (Live); Men’s fencing; Women’s volleyball, China-Turkey; Women’s weightlifting (Live); Men’s badminton final (Live, 8:40 a.m.); Women’s soccer; Women’s badminton; Women’s field hockey; Women’s handball, Netherlands-Montenegro
2 a.m.
(Mon.)-
2 a.m.
(Tue.)
NBCSN
Men’s water polo: Spain-Croatia
2:30 a.m.
USA
Events: Gymnastics (Live); Track and Field (Live)
4 a.m.-
11 a.m.
PEA
Women’s soccer: USA-Canada (Live)
4 a.m.
USA
TELEM
Events: Wrestling (Live)
5 a.m.
OLY
Events: Women’s cycling (Live, 6 a.m.); Beach volleyball (Live); Men’s water polo, Spain-Croatia (Live); Canoeing; Handbal, Spain-China; Women’s weightlifting; Wrestling; Women’s basketball, USA-France
6 a.m.-
8 p.m.
USA
Women’s soccer: Australia-Sweden
(Live)
7 a.m.
USA
NBCU
Events: Wrestling
9 a.m.
OLY
Events: Equestrian; Artistic Swimming; Water polo, USA-Greece; Men’s beach volleyball; Men’s diving; Men’s
gymnastics
Noon-
5 p.m.
NBC
Events: Track & Field (Live); Women’s beach volleyball; Canoeing; Kayaking
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Women’s beach volleyball (Live); Women’s gymnastics (Live); Track & Field (Live); Canoeing (Live); Men’s volleyball (Live); Women’s soccer
semifinal
8 p.m.-
11:30 p.m.
NBC
Events: Wrestling (Live)
10 p.m.
OLY
Events: Women’s water polo
quarterfinal (Live); Men’s diving
11 p.m.-
2 a.m.
USA
Men’s volleyball: Quarterfinal
(Live) (Tue.)
12:05 a.m.
NBC
Events: Wrestling (Tue.)
12:30 a.m.
OLY
Events: Men’s diving (Live); Men’s handball quarterfinal (Tue.)
2-4 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Women’s beach volleyball
(Tue.)
2-4 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Men’s volleyball quarterfinals; Men’s basketball quarterfinals (Tue.)
2-8 a.m.
USA
Men’s U23 soccer: Mexico-Brazil (Live)
(Tue.)
4 a.m.
NBCSN
TELEM
Events: Gymnastics (Live); Track & Field (Live) (Tue.)
4 a.m.-
11 a.m.
PEA
Events: Wrestling (Live) (Tue.)
5-9 a.m.
OLY
Events: Cycling; Women’s beach
volleyball (Live); Women’s water polo quarterfinals; Canoeing; Men’s field hockey; Artistic Swimming; Women’s marathon (Live);
Equestrian (Tue.)
6 a.m.-
8 p.m.
NBCSN
Men’s U23 soccer: Japan-Spain (Live)
(Tue.)
7 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCU
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Canada: HFX-Ottawa
2 p.m.
FS2
Ecuador: LDU Quito-Olmedo
8 p.m.
GOL/E
Mexico: Santos Laguna-Tijuana
10 p.m.
ESPND
Mexico: San Luis-Queretaro
10 p.m.
TUDN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Live events
1 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Live events
9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Live events (Tue.)
1 a.m.
TENNIS
ON THE RADIO
MLB: N.Y. Mets @ Miami, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
MLB: Baltimore @ N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., WMEN 640
Comments