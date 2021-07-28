Miami Herald Logo
Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: St. Louis @ Cleveland

1 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Oakland @ San Diego

4 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Miami @ Baltimore

7 p.m.

BSFL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

ESPN

BSUN

MLB: L.A. Dodgers @ San Francisco

(joined in progress)

10 p.m.

MLBN

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

TBT: Golden Eagles-Autism Army

7 p.m.

ESPN2

TBT: Always A Brave-Boeheim’s

9 p.m.

ESPN2

HORSE RACING

TIME

TV

NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS2

OLYMPICS

TIME

TV

Events: Men’s diving; Canoeing (Live); Kayaking; 3x3 Basketball, women

(Live); Rugby (Live); 3x3 Basketball, men; Swimming (Live); 3x3 Basketball, finals (Live); Men’s volleyball, Brazil-Taiwan (Live); Surfing; Canoeing

1 a.m.-

Noon

USA

Men’s cycling: Individual Time

Trial (Live)

2-5 a.m.

CNBC

Women’s volleyball: Including

USA-China

2-4 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Tennis (Live)

2-7 a.m.

OLY

Events: Men’s soccer (Live), Germany U23-Ivory Coast U23, Romania U23-New Zealand-U23

4 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Men’s gymnastics (Live)

6 a.m.

PEA

Events: Women’s canoe

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Tennis

7 a.m.

OLY

Men’s soccer: France U23-

Japan U23 (Live)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Men’s soccer: Spain U23-

Argentina U23

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Men’s basketball: Australia-Italy

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Rowing; Men’s beach

volleyball; Swimming

Noon-

5 p.m.

NBC

Events: Archery; Table tennis; Rowing; Fencing; Judo; Men’s boxing; 3x3

Basketball; Men’s volleyball, USA-

Tunisia; Women’s water polo, USA-

Hungary

Noon-

8 p.m.

USA

Events: Men’s handball, France-

Germany; Badminton; Equestrian; Water polo, China-Japan; Rugby

1:30-

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Men’s basketball: USA-Iran

3-5 p.m.

NBC

Golf: Men’s First Round (Live)

6:30 p.m.-

3 a.m.

GOLF

Events: Rowing (Live); Cycling (Live); Fencing; Archery

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Gymnastics; Swimming (Live); Men’s diving; Table tennis

8 p.m.-

Mid.

NBC

Events: 3x3 Basketball; Men’s

volleyball, USA-Tunisia; Women’s water polo, USA-Hungary; Men’s basketball, USA-Iran; Rugby

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Beach volleyball (Live);

Women’s rugby (Live); Women’s table tennis (Live); Men’s water polo, USA-Italy (Live)

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

USA

Events: Tennis (Live)

10 p.m.

OLY

Events: 3x3 Basketball; Men’s beach volleyball; Cycling (Thu.)

12:35-

2 a.m.

NBC

Events: Women’s fencing (Live); Men’s table tennis (Live); Men’s water polo, Croatia-Montenegro (Thu.)

2-5 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Men’s rugby; Men’s soccer; Men’s beach volleyball; Women’s

fencing (Live); Badminton (Thu.)

2-8 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Tennis (Live)

2-7 a.m.

OLY

Events: Men’s water polo, USA-Italy (Live); Women’s canoeing (Live);

Women’s rugby (Live); Swimming (Live); Women’s volleyball, USA-Turkey (Live); Beach volleyball; Archery (Thu.)

2 a.m.-

Noon

USA

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Friendly: Salzburg-Atletico Madrid

1:45 p.m.

ESPND

Florida Cup: Pumas-Everton

6 p.m.

ESPND

Mexico: Tampico Madero-Leones

8 p.m.

TUDN

Florida Cup: Millonarios-

Atletico Nacional

8:30 p.m.

ESPND

Mexico: Raya2-Cancun

10 p.m.

TUDN

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP: Generali Open

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta Open

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Taped events

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta Open

7 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Taped events

11:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Generali Open (Thu.)

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ON THE RADIO

MLB: Miami @ Baltimore, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WMEN 640

