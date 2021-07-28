Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: St. Louis @ Cleveland
1 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Oakland @ San Diego
4 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Miami @ Baltimore
7 p.m.
BSFL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
ESPN
BSUN
MLB: L.A. Dodgers @ San Francisco
(joined in progress)
10 p.m.
MLBN
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
TBT: Golden Eagles-Autism Army
7 p.m.
ESPN2
TBT: Always A Brave-Boeheim’s
9 p.m.
ESPN2
HORSE RACING
TIME
TV
NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS2
OLYMPICS
TIME
TV
Events: Men’s diving; Canoeing (Live); Kayaking; 3x3 Basketball, women
(Live); Rugby (Live); 3x3 Basketball, men; Swimming (Live); 3x3 Basketball, finals (Live); Men’s volleyball, Brazil-Taiwan (Live); Surfing; Canoeing
1 a.m.-
Noon
USA
Men’s cycling: Individual Time
Trial (Live)
2-5 a.m.
CNBC
Women’s volleyball: Including
USA-China
2-4 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Tennis (Live)
2-7 a.m.
OLY
Events: Men’s soccer (Live), Germany U23-Ivory Coast U23, Romania U23-New Zealand-U23
4 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Men’s gymnastics (Live)
6 a.m.
PEA
Events: Women’s canoe
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Tennis
7 a.m.
OLY
Men’s soccer: France U23-
Japan U23 (Live)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Men’s soccer: Spain U23-
Argentina U23
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Men’s basketball: Australia-Italy
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Rowing; Men’s beach
volleyball; Swimming
Noon-
5 p.m.
NBC
Events: Archery; Table tennis; Rowing; Fencing; Judo; Men’s boxing; 3x3
Basketball; Men’s volleyball, USA-
Tunisia; Women’s water polo, USA-
Hungary
Noon-
8 p.m.
USA
Events: Men’s handball, France-
Germany; Badminton; Equestrian; Water polo, China-Japan; Rugby
1:30-
8 p.m.
NBCSN
Men’s basketball: USA-Iran
3-5 p.m.
NBC
Golf: Men’s First Round (Live)
6:30 p.m.-
3 a.m.
GOLF
Events: Rowing (Live); Cycling (Live); Fencing; Archery
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Gymnastics; Swimming (Live); Men’s diving; Table tennis
8 p.m.-
Mid.
NBC
Events: 3x3 Basketball; Men’s
volleyball, USA-Tunisia; Women’s water polo, USA-Hungary; Men’s basketball, USA-Iran; Rugby
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Beach volleyball (Live);
Women’s rugby (Live); Women’s table tennis (Live); Men’s water polo, USA-Italy (Live)
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
USA
Events: Tennis (Live)
10 p.m.
OLY
Events: 3x3 Basketball; Men’s beach volleyball; Cycling (Thu.)
12:35-
2 a.m.
NBC
Events: Women’s fencing (Live); Men’s table tennis (Live); Men’s water polo, Croatia-Montenegro (Thu.)
2-5 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Men’s rugby; Men’s soccer; Men’s beach volleyball; Women’s
fencing (Live); Badminton (Thu.)
2-8 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Tennis (Live)
2-7 a.m.
OLY
Events: Men’s water polo, USA-Italy (Live); Women’s canoeing (Live);
Women’s rugby (Live); Swimming (Live); Women’s volleyball, USA-Turkey (Live); Beach volleyball; Archery (Thu.)
2 a.m.-
Noon
USA
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Friendly: Salzburg-Atletico Madrid
1:45 p.m.
ESPND
Florida Cup: Pumas-Everton
6 p.m.
ESPND
Mexico: Tampico Madero-Leones
8 p.m.
TUDN
Florida Cup: Millonarios-
Atletico Nacional
8:30 p.m.
ESPND
Mexico: Raya2-Cancun
10 p.m.
TUDN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP: Generali Open
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta Open
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Taped events
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta Open
7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Taped events
11:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Generali Open (Thu.)
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ON THE RADIO
MLB: Miami @ Baltimore, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WMEN 640
Comments