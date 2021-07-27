Miami Herald Logo
Sports on TV: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Miami @ Baltimore

7 p.m.

BSFL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

BSUN

MLB: Toronto @ Boston

7 p.m.

MLBN

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

TBT: Blue Collar-Category 5

7 p.m.

ESPN

TBT: Money Team-Carmen’s Crew

9 p.m.

ESPN

OLYMPICS

TIME

TV

Events: Women’s diving (Live);

Women’s canoe (live); 3x3 Basketball

2-4:30 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Tennis (Live)

2-7 a.m.

OLY

Events: Women’s beach volleyball (Live); Women’s basketball, USA-

Nigeria; Rugby (Live); 3x3 Basketball

4-7 a.m.

NBCSN

Women’s soccer: USA-Australia (Live)

4-6 a.m.

USA

Events: Women’s cycling (Live); Swimming (Live); 3x-3 Basketball (Live)

6-10 a.m.

USA

Events: Women’s Gymnastics (Live)

6-11 a.m.

PEA

Events: Tennis

7 a.m.-

4 p.m.

OLY

Softball: Gold-Medal Game (Live)

7-9:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Women’s beach volleyball (Live); Women’s handball, France-Spain; Archery; Badminton; Equestrian; Women’s fencing; Table tennis; Surfing; Women’s volleyball, U.S.-China

9:30 a.m.-

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Women’s soccer: USA-Australia

10 a.m.-

Noon

USA

Events: Women’s canoe; Women’s beach volleyball; Women’s cycling; 3x3 Basketball; Swimming; Diving

Noon-

5 p.m.

NBC

Women’s soccer: Canada-Great Britain

Noon-

2 p.m.

USA

Events: Rugby; Women’s weightlifting; Judo; Taekwondo; Boxing; Women’s basketball, USA-Nigeria

2-6 p.m.

USA

Women’s soccer: USA-Australia

6-8 p.m.

USA

Events: Rowing (Live); Women’s

cycling (Live); Women’s beach volleyball; Men’s cycling (Live)

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Women’s gymnastics; Swimming (Live)

8 p.m.-

Mid.

NBC

Events: Women’s basketball, USA-Nigeria; Softball final; Women’s soccer: USA-Australia; Women’s volleyball,

USA-China

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Men’s beach volleyball, USA-Switzerland (Live); Women’s table tennis (Live); Men’s volleyball, USA-Tunisia (Live); Rugby; Archery;

Canoe (Live)

8 p.m.-

2 a.m.

USA

Events: Tennis (Live)

10 p.m.-

2 a.m.

OLY

Events: Women’s cycling; Women’s water polo, USA-Hungary (Live);

Kayaking; (Wed.)

12:35-

2 a.m.

NBC

Men’s basketball: USA-Iran (Live, Wed.)

12:40-

2 a.m.

PEA

Events: Men’s diving; Canoeing (Live); Kayaking; 3x3 Basketball, women (Live); Rugby (Live); 3x3 Basketball, men; Swimming (Live); 3x3 Basketball, finals (Live); Men’s volleyball, Brazil-Taiwan (Live); Surfing; Canoeing (Wed.)

1 a.m.-

Noon

USA

Men’s cycling: Individual Time Trial (Live) (Wed.)

2-5 a.m.

CNBC

Women’s volleyball: Including USA-China (Wed.)

2-4 a.m.

NBCSN

Events: Tennis (Live) (Wed.)

2-7 a.m.

OLY

Events: Men’s soccer (Live), Germany U23-Ivory Coast U23, Romania U23-New Zealand-U23 (Wed.)

4 a.m.

NBCSN

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Friendly: Granada-Espanyol

12:25 p.m.

ESPND

Friendly: Sevilla-PSG

2 p.m.

BEIN/E

Brazil: Criciuma-Fluminense

6:15 p.m.

FS2

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP: Live events

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta Open

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Taped events

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta Open

7 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Taped events

11:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Generali Open (Wed.)

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ON THE RADIO

MLB: Miami @ Baltimore, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WMEN 640

