Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Miami @ Baltimore
7 p.m.
BSFL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
BSUN
MLB: Toronto @ Boston
7 p.m.
MLBN
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
TBT: Blue Collar-Category 5
7 p.m.
ESPN
TBT: Money Team-Carmen’s Crew
9 p.m.
ESPN
OLYMPICS
TIME
TV
Events: Women’s diving (Live);
Women’s canoe (live); 3x3 Basketball
2-4:30 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Tennis (Live)
2-7 a.m.
OLY
Events: Women’s beach volleyball (Live); Women’s basketball, USA-
Nigeria; Rugby (Live); 3x3 Basketball
4-7 a.m.
NBCSN
Women’s soccer: USA-Australia (Live)
4-6 a.m.
USA
Events: Women’s cycling (Live); Swimming (Live); 3x-3 Basketball (Live)
6-10 a.m.
USA
Events: Women’s Gymnastics (Live)
6-11 a.m.
PEA
Events: Tennis
7 a.m.-
4 p.m.
OLY
Softball: Gold-Medal Game (Live)
7-9:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Women’s beach volleyball (Live); Women’s handball, France-Spain; Archery; Badminton; Equestrian; Women’s fencing; Table tennis; Surfing; Women’s volleyball, U.S.-China
9:30 a.m.-
8 p.m.
NBCSN
Women’s soccer: USA-Australia
10 a.m.-
Noon
USA
Events: Women’s canoe; Women’s beach volleyball; Women’s cycling; 3x3 Basketball; Swimming; Diving
Noon-
5 p.m.
NBC
Women’s soccer: Canada-Great Britain
Noon-
2 p.m.
USA
Events: Rugby; Women’s weightlifting; Judo; Taekwondo; Boxing; Women’s basketball, USA-Nigeria
2-6 p.m.
USA
Women’s soccer: USA-Australia
6-8 p.m.
USA
Events: Rowing (Live); Women’s
cycling (Live); Women’s beach volleyball; Men’s cycling (Live)
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Women’s gymnastics; Swimming (Live)
8 p.m.-
Mid.
NBC
Events: Women’s basketball, USA-Nigeria; Softball final; Women’s soccer: USA-Australia; Women’s volleyball,
USA-China
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Men’s beach volleyball, USA-Switzerland (Live); Women’s table tennis (Live); Men’s volleyball, USA-Tunisia (Live); Rugby; Archery;
Canoe (Live)
8 p.m.-
2 a.m.
USA
Events: Tennis (Live)
10 p.m.-
2 a.m.
OLY
Events: Women’s cycling; Women’s water polo, USA-Hungary (Live);
Kayaking; (Wed.)
12:35-
2 a.m.
NBC
Men’s basketball: USA-Iran (Live, Wed.)
12:40-
2 a.m.
PEA
Events: Men’s diving; Canoeing (Live); Kayaking; 3x3 Basketball, women (Live); Rugby (Live); 3x3 Basketball, men; Swimming (Live); 3x3 Basketball, finals (Live); Men’s volleyball, Brazil-Taiwan (Live); Surfing; Canoeing (Wed.)
1 a.m.-
Noon
USA
Men’s cycling: Individual Time Trial (Live) (Wed.)
2-5 a.m.
CNBC
Women’s volleyball: Including USA-China (Wed.)
2-4 a.m.
NBCSN
Events: Tennis (Live) (Wed.)
2-7 a.m.
OLY
Events: Men’s soccer (Live), Germany U23-Ivory Coast U23, Romania U23-New Zealand-U23 (Wed.)
4 a.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Friendly: Granada-Espanyol
12:25 p.m.
ESPND
Friendly: Sevilla-PSG
2 p.m.
BEIN/E
Brazil: Criciuma-Fluminense
6:15 p.m.
FS2
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP: Live events
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta Open
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Taped events
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta Open
7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Taped events
11:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Generali Open (Wed.)
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ON THE RADIO
MLB: Miami @ Baltimore, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., WMEN 640
Comments