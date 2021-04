Sports on TV: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Read Next

The latest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, brings you a very special guest whose voice will be familiar to just about any sports fan who has watched television over the past half century. He has been part of the soundtrack of your life — whether you know it or not.

Dick Stockton, the play-by-play icon named one of the 50 greatest broadcasters in sports history, recently retired and joins us from his home in Boca Raton for a fun, wide-ranging conversation you won’t want to miss.