Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Monday, Oct. 12, 2020



BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Tampa Bay-Houston

4 p.m.

TBS

MLB: L.A. Dodgers-Atlanta

8 p.m.

FOX

FOOTBALL

TIME

TV

NFL: L.A. Chargers @ New Orleans

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

HORSE RACING

TIME

TV

Event: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FSFL

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Euro U-21: France-Slovakia

3 p.m.

BEIN/E

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP/WTA: Live events

6 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Live events

11 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Taped events

4 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Taped events

9 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Live events (Tue.)

6 a.m.

TENNIS

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service