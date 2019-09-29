Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
NBA: Shanghai @ Houston
8 p.m.
NBATV
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
NFL: Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
NHL: Philadelphia @ Lausanne HC
2 p.m.
NHLN
RUGBY
TIME
TV
World Cup: Scotland-Samoa
6 a.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Premier: Manchester United-Arsenal
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN
NBCU
Portugal: Aves-Sporting CP
3:15 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
Mexico: America-Pachuca
7 p.m.
TUDN
Ecuador: Independiente del Valle-
LDU Quito
8:30 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Live events
6 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Taped events
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Taped events
7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Live events
10 p.m.
TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
TIME
TV
IAAF: World Championships (T)
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Comments