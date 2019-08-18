Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
Little League: U.S. game
11 a.m.
ESPN
Little League: International game
1 p.m.
ESPN
Little League: U.S. game
3 p.m.
ESPN
American Legion: World Series
4 p.m.
ESPNU
Little League: International game
6 p.m.
ESPN
American Legion: World Series
7 p.m.
ESPNU
MLB: Seattle @ Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
SUN
MLB: Milwaukee @ St. Louis
7:30 p.m.
MLBN
Little League: U.S. game
8 p.m.
ESPN
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
NFL: San Francisco @ Denver
8 p.m.
SEPN
ESPND
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Turkey: Fenerbahce-Graziantepspor
1 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Premier: Wolverhampton-
Manchester United
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN
NBCU
Portugal: Tondela-Portimonense
3:15 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
Mexico: America-Morelia
7 p.m.
TUDN
Ecuador: U. Catolica-Macara
8:15 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
Mexico: Tigres-Puebla
9 p.m.
TUDN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
WTA: Bronx early rounds
10 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Winston-Salem early rounds
3 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Taped events
11 p.m.
TENNIS
Comments