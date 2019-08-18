Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

Little League: U.S. game

11 a.m.

ESPN

Little League: International game

1 p.m.

ESPN

Little League: U.S. game

3 p.m.

ESPN

American Legion: World Series

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Little League: International game

6 p.m.

ESPN

American Legion: World Series

7 p.m.

ESPNU

MLB: Seattle @ Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

SUN

MLB: Milwaukee @ St. Louis

7:30 p.m.

MLBN

Little League: U.S. game

8 p.m.

ESPN

FOOTBALL

TIME

TV

NFL: San Francisco @ Denver

8 p.m.

SEPN

ESPND

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Turkey: Fenerbahce-Graziantepspor

1 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

Premier: Wolverhampton-

Manchester United

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN

NBCU

Portugal: Tondela-Portimonense

3:15 p.m.

GOLTV

GOLTVE

Mexico: America-Morelia

7 p.m.

TUDN

Ecuador: U. Catolica-Macara

8:15 p.m.

GOLTV

GOLTVE

Mexico: Tigres-Puebla

9 p.m.

TUDN

TENNIS

TIME

TV

WTA: Bronx early rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Winston-Salem early rounds

3 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Taped events

11 p.m.

TENNIS

