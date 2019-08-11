Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Baltimore @ N.Y. Yankees (1st)
1 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Boston @ Cleveland
7 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
MLB: Tampa Bay @ San Diego
10 p.m.
SUN
GOLF
TIME
TV
World Long Drive: Tennessee Big Shots
6 p.m.
GOLF
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Germany: Energie Cottbus-
Bayern Munich
2:45 p.m.
ESPND
Portugal: Vitoria Setubal-Tonela
3:15 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
Ecuador: Barcelona (E)-Fuerza Amarilla
8:30 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
SOFTBALL
TIME
TV
Little League: World Series quarterfinal
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Little League: World Series quarterfinal
4 p.m.
ESPN2
Little League: World Series quarterfinal
7 p.m.
ESPNN
Little League: World Series quarterfinal
10 p.m.
ESPNN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Western & Southern
early rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Western & Southern
early rounds (T)
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Baltimore @ N.Y. Yankees, doubleheader,
1 p.m., 7 p.m., WMEN 640
