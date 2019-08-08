Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
AUTO RACING
TIME
TV
Monster Energy: Brooklyn, Mich.
practice
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Monster Energy: Brooklyn, Mich.
qualifying
5 p.m.
NBCSN
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
Little League: Midwest semifinal
11 a.m.
ESPN
Little League: New England semifinal
1 p.m.
ESPN
Little League: Northwest semifinal
3 p.m.
ESPN
MLB: Oakland @ Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.
MLBN
Little League: Great Lakes semifinal
5 p.m.
ESPN
Little League: Mid-Atlantic semifinal
7 p.m.
ESPN
MLB: Atlanta @ Miami
7 p.m.
FSFL
MLB: Cleveland @ Minnesota
8 p.m.
MLBN
Little League: West semifinal
9 p.m.
ESPN
MLB: Tampa Bay @ Seattle
10 p.m.
SUN
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
WNBA: Connecticut @ Minnesota
8 p.m.
CBSSN
WNBA: Chicago @ Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
NFL: Tampa Bay @ Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NFLN
CFL: Ottawa @ Edmonton
10 p.m.
ESPN2
Australian: Brisbane
@ Gold Coast (Sat.)
2:30 a.m.
FS2
GOLF
TIME
TV
LPGA: Scottish Open
10:30 a.m.
GOLF
PGA: Northern Trust
2 p.m.
GOLF
USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur
4 p.m.
FS1
Korn Ferry: Portland Open
6 p.m.
GOLF
GYMNASTICS
TIME
TV
U.S. Championships: Day 2
8 p.m.
NBCSN
HORSE RACING
TIME
TV
Event: Saratoga Live
4:30 p.m.
FS2
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
TIME
TV
Events: Day 18
10 a.m.
ESPNU
Events: Day 18
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Events: Day 18
7 p.m.
ESPNU
SOCCER
TIME
TV
France: Monaco-Lyonnais
2:45 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Premier: Liverpool-Norwich City
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Portugal: Portimonense-Belenenses
3:30 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
Mexico: Cruz Azul-Toluca
5 p.m.
TUDN
Mexico: Morelia-Monterrey
8 p.m.
ESPND
Ecuador: Macara-America de Quito
8:15 p.m.
GOLTV
GOLTVE
Mexico: Tijuana-Pumas
10 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
Mexico: Veracruz-Atlas
10 p.m.
TUDN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Rogers Cup quarterfinals
Noon
ESPN2
ATP/WTA: Rogers Cup quarterfinals
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rogers Cup quarterfinals
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2
ATP/WTA: Rogers Cup quarterfinals (T)
11 p.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Atlanta @ Miami, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Toronto, 7 p.m., WMEN 640
