Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Thursday, July 25, 2019
AUTO RACING
TIME
TV
F1: German Grand Prix practice (Fri.)
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: St. Louis @ Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Boston
7 p.m.
MLBN
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
TBT: Self Made-Sideline Cancer
7 p.m.
ESPN
TBT: AfterShocks-Iowa Utd.
9 p.m.
ESPN
CYCLING
TIME
TV
Tour de France: Stage 18
7 a.m.
NBCSN
GOLF
TIME
TV
LPGA: Evian Championship
5 a.m.
GOLF
Champions: Senior Open
7 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Evian Championship
9:30 a.m.
GOLF
Champions: Senior Open
11:30 a.m.
GOLF
PGA: St. Jude Invitational
2 p.m.
GOLF
PGA: Barracuda Championship
7 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Evian Championship (Fri.)
5 a.m.
GOLF
HORSE RACING
TIME
TV
Event: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
TIME
TV
Event: Pro Fighters League
9 p.m.
ESPN2
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
TIME
TV
Events: Day 2
10 a.m.
ESPNU
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Copa Libertadores: Gremio-Libertad
8:30 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Live events
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta early rounds
2 p.m.
TENNIS
USTA men: Binghamton early rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta early rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Taped events
11 p.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Boston, 7 p.m., WMEN 640
