Sports on TV: Thursday, July 25, 2019

AUTO RACING

TIME

TV

F1: German Grand Prix practice (Fri.)

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: St. Louis @ Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Boston

7 p.m.

MLBN

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

TBT: Self Made-Sideline Cancer

7 p.m.

ESPN

TBT: AfterShocks-Iowa Utd.

9 p.m.

ESPN

CYCLING

TIME

TV

Tour de France: Stage 18

7 a.m.

NBCSN

GOLF

TIME

TV

LPGA: Evian Championship

5 a.m.

GOLF

Champions: Senior Open

7 a.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Evian Championship

9:30 a.m.

GOLF

Champions: Senior Open

11:30 a.m.

GOLF

PGA: St. Jude Invitational

2 p.m.

GOLF

PGA: Barracuda Championship

7 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Evian Championship (Fri.)

5 a.m.

GOLF

HORSE RACING

TIME

TV

Event: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

TIME

TV

Event: Pro Fighters League

9 p.m.

ESPN2

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

TIME

TV

Events: Day 2

10 a.m.

ESPNU

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Copa Libertadores: Gremio-Libertad

8:30 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP/WTA: Live events

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta early rounds

2 p.m.

TENNIS

USTA men: Binghamton early rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta early rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Taped events

11 p.m.

TENNIS

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees @ Boston, 7 p.m., WMEN 640

