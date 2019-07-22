Dan Le Batard didn’t host his radio show Monday after last week’s rant. This is why

Behind the scenes with Dan Le Batard A quick behind the scenes look at The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and taping of the show Highly Questionable at the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A quick behind the scenes look at The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and taping of the show Highly Questionable at the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach.

Four days after making waves his his extended rant against President Trump’s racist comments and ESPN’s no-politics policy, Dan Le Batard did not host The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Monday, although the decision was reportedly made by Le Batard himself.

Le Batard spent the weekend talking to ESPN president James Pitaro after spending more than three minutes on a passionate rant Thursday. Le Batard told Pitaro, “(he) was not in the right frame of mind to do his radio show Monday,” John Ourand reported on Twitter.

Le Batard and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro were in contact much of the weekend. Sources said Pitaro would not waver from his policy of no pure-play politics. Le Batard told Pitaro that he was not in the right frame of mind to do his radio show Monday. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 22, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ourand, who is a media reporter for American City Business Journal’s Sports Business Daily, reported Le Batard plans to appear on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” later in the day.

Le Batard, the former Miami Herald columnist whose parents fled Cuba looking for a better life for their children, commented specifically on the “Send her back!” chant at one of Trump’s rallies last week, which the President did not rush to condemn.

“Send her back? How are you more American than her? You’re whiter? You’re richer? You’ve had every privilege afforded you by America,” Le Batard said. “Every privilege. And now what you do with that power is you go after black people and brown people and minorities?”

The Dan Le Batard Show, which airs every week day on Miami’s WAXY-790, is simulcast nationwide on ESPN Radio affiliates and ESPNEWS. While Le Batard drew wide acclaim for his passionate on-air speech last week, ESPN reprimanded Le Batard and reiterated its no-politics on the air policy. The Associated Press reported the network sent a memo Friday to all employees, including Le Batard, reminding them of the policy, which Pitaro instituted when he took over as the network president in 2018.

Le Batard also called ESPN’s policy, “cowardly,” as part of his rant.

Le Batard’s on-air rebuke of Trump is the most brazen political statement to cross ESPN’s airwaves since Pitaro established the policy last year. Before Pitaro was in charge, Jemele Hill, a former columnist and on-air personality for ESPN, was suspended two weeks in 2017 for calling Trump a “white supremacist” on her own Twitter page last year. She wound up leaving ESPN for The Atlantic last year.