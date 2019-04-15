Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Tuesday, April 16, 2019

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Red Sox @ Yankees

6:30 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Cubs @ Marlins

7 p.m.

FSFL

MLB: Orioles @ Rays

7 p.m.

SUN

NCAA: Butler @ Purdue

7 p.m.

FS1

NCAA: Clemson @ Georgia

7 p.m.

SECN

NCAA: Utah Valley @ Utah

8 p.m.

P12N

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

NBA: Magic @ Raptors

8 p.m.

TNT

NBA: Spurs @ Nuggets

9 p.m.

NBATV

NBA: Thunder @ Trail Blazers

10:30 p.m.

TNT

GOLF

TV

World Long Drive: Smash in the Sun

4 p.m.

GOLF

College: Western Intercollegiate

7 p.m.

GOLF

HOCKEY

TIME

TV

NHL: Lightning @ Blue Jackets

7 p.m.

CNBC

NHL: Islanders @ Penguins

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

NHL: Jets @ Blues

9:30 p.m.

CNBC

NHL: Sharks @ Golden Knights

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN

SOCCER

TV

Premier League: Brighton-

Cardiff City

2:40 p.m.

NBCSN

UEFA Champions: Juventus-Ajax

3 p.m.

GALA

UEFA Champions: Barcelona-

Manchester United

3 p.m.

UNID

UNIMS

Copa Sudamericana: Zulia-

Nacional Potosi

4 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad-

Independiente FBC

8:30 p.m.

BEIN

SOFTBALL

TV

NCAA: Michigan @ Michigan State

6 p.m.

B10N

TENNIS

TV

ATP: Monte Carlo early rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP (T): Monte Carlo early rounds

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP (T): Monte Carlo early rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Red Sox @ Yankees, 6:30 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Cubs @ Marlins, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

NCAA: Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami, 6 p.m., WVUM 90.5 FM

