Sports On the Air
Sports on TV: Tuesday, April 16, 2019
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Red Sox @ Yankees
6:30 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Cubs @ Marlins
7 p.m.
FSFL
MLB: Orioles @ Rays
7 p.m.
SUN
NCAA: Butler @ Purdue
7 p.m.
FS1
NCAA: Clemson @ Georgia
7 p.m.
SECN
NCAA: Utah Valley @ Utah
8 p.m.
P12N
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
NBA: Magic @ Raptors
8 p.m.
TNT
NBA: Spurs @ Nuggets
9 p.m.
NBATV
NBA: Thunder @ Trail Blazers
10:30 p.m.
TNT
GOLF
TV
World Long Drive: Smash in the Sun
4 p.m.
GOLF
College: Western Intercollegiate
7 p.m.
GOLF
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
NHL: Lightning @ Blue Jackets
7 p.m.
CNBC
NHL: Islanders @ Penguins
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
NHL: Jets @ Blues
9:30 p.m.
CNBC
NHL: Sharks @ Golden Knights
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TV
Premier League: Brighton-
Cardiff City
2:40 p.m.
NBCSN
UEFA Champions: Juventus-Ajax
3 p.m.
GALA
UEFA Champions: Barcelona-
Manchester United
3 p.m.
UNID
UNIMS
Copa Sudamericana: Zulia-
Nacional Potosi
4 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad-
Independiente FBC
8:30 p.m.
BEIN
SOFTBALL
TV
NCAA: Michigan @ Michigan State
6 p.m.
B10N
TENNIS
TV
ATP: Monte Carlo early rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP (T): Monte Carlo early rounds
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP (T): Monte Carlo early rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Red Sox @ Yankees, 6:30 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Cubs @ Marlins, 7 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
NCAA: Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami, 6 p.m., WVUM 90.5 FM
