Sports on TV: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
NCAA CFP: Clemson-Alabama
8 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNN, ESPND
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
NHL: Blues @ Flyers
7 p.m.
NHLN
NHL: Kings @ Sharks
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Portugal: Tondela-Sporting CP
2 p.m.
GOLTV
Spain: Celta-Athletic Club
3 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Portugal: Porto-Nacional
4:15 p.m.
GOLTV
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA (T): Auckland, Sydney, Hobart early rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA (T): Auckland, Sydney, Hobart early rounds
2 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland, Sydney, Hobart early rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA (Tue.): Auckland, Sydney, Hobart early rounds
2 a.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
FOOTBALL
NCAA CFP: Clemson-Alabama, 8 p.m., WAXY 790
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments