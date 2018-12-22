Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

Men: Marshall @ Virginia

1 p.m.

SUN

Women: Nebraska @ Ohio State

1 p.m.

B10N

Men: Creighton @ Providence

4 p.m.

FS1

Women: Illinois @ Northwestern

3 p.m.

B10N

NBA: Celtics @ Spurs

7 p.m.

NBATV

FOOTBALL

TIME

TV

Military Bowl: Cincinnati-Virginia Tech

Noon

ESPN

Sun Bowl: Stanford-Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

CBS

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State-Oregon

3 p.m.

FOX

FOXD

Liberty Bowl: Missouri-Oklahoma State

3:45 p.m.

ESPN

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern-Utah

7 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

Gator Bowl: N.C. State-Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

HOCKEY

TIME

TV

NHL: Predators @ Capitals

12:30 p.m.

NHLN

IIHF: Denmark-Czech Republic

4 p.m.

NHLN

NHL: Panthers @ Red Wings

7:30 p.m.

FSFL

IIHF: Russia-Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN

IIHF: USA-Finland

10:30 p.m.

NHLN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

TIME

TV

PFL: Championship

7 p.m.

NBCSN

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round;

Brisbane early round; Auckland early

round; Pune early round

6 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round (T);

Brisbane early round; Auckland early

round; Pune early round

8 p.m.

TENNIS

Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA (Tue.): USA-Switzerland; Shenzhen early round; Brisbane early round; Auckland early round; Pune early round

3 a.m.

TENNIS

On the radio

HOCKEY

NHL: Panthers @ Red Wings, 7:30 p.m., WQAM 560;

WMEN 640

