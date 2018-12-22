Sports on TV: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
Men: Marshall @ Virginia
1 p.m.
SUN
Women: Nebraska @ Ohio State
1 p.m.
B10N
Men: Creighton @ Providence
4 p.m.
FS1
Women: Illinois @ Northwestern
3 p.m.
B10N
NBA: Celtics @ Spurs
7 p.m.
NBATV
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
Military Bowl: Cincinnati-Virginia Tech
Noon
ESPN
Sun Bowl: Stanford-Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
CBS
Redbox Bowl: Michigan State-Oregon
3 p.m.
FOX
FOXD
Liberty Bowl: Missouri-Oklahoma State
3:45 p.m.
ESPN
Holiday Bowl: Northwestern-Utah
7 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
Gator Bowl: N.C. State-Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
NHL: Predators @ Capitals
12:30 p.m.
NHLN
IIHF: Denmark-Czech Republic
4 p.m.
NHLN
NHL: Panthers @ Red Wings
7:30 p.m.
FSFL
IIHF: Russia-Canada
8 p.m.
NHLN
IIHF: USA-Finland
10:30 p.m.
NHLN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
TIME
TV
PFL: Championship
7 p.m.
NBCSN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round;
Brisbane early round; Auckland early
round; Pune early round
6 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round (T);
Brisbane early round; Auckland early
round; Pune early round
8 p.m.
TENNIS
Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA (Tue.): USA-Switzerland; Shenzhen early round; Brisbane early round; Auckland early round; Pune early round
3 a.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
HOCKEY
NHL: Panthers @ Red Wings, 7:30 p.m., WQAM 560;
WMEN 640
