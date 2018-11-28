Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

Men: Binghamton @ Michigan

Noon

B10N

Women: Iowa @ Michigan State

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Men: Lipscomb @ Clemson

3 p.m.

SUN

Men: Mount St. Mary’s @ Minnesota

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: USF @ LSU

4 p.m.

SECN

Men: Alabama @ S.F. Austin

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Men: UMass @ Georgia

6 p.m.

SECN

NBA: Timberwolves @ Heat

6 p.m.

SUN

FOOTBALL

TIME

TV

NFL: Dolphins @ Bills

1 p.m.

CBS

NFL: Cowboys @ Giants

1 p.m.

FOX

NFL: Browns @ Ravens

4:25 p.m.

CBS

NFL: Bears @ Vikings

4:25 p.m.

FOX

NFL: Colts @ Titans

8:30 p.m.

NBC

HOCKEY

TIME

TV

IIHF: Switzerland-Russia

8 p.m.

NHLN

IIHF: Kazakhstan-Slovakia

10:30 p.m.

NHLN

RUGBY

TIME

TV

Premiership: Bath-Leicester

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Premier League: Crystal Palace-

Chelsea

6:55 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Southampton-

Manchester City

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United-

Bournemouth

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN

TENNIS

TIME

TV

Hopman Cup/WTA: Great Britain-

Switzerland; Germany-Spain; Shenzhen

early round

6 a.m.

TENNIS

Hopman Cup/WTA: Great Britain-

Switzerland; Germany-Spain (T);

Shenzhen early round (T)

5 p.m.

TENNIS

Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA: Great Britain-

Switzerland; Germany-Spain (T);

Shenzhen early round (T); Brisbane early round; Auckland early round

8 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round;

Brisbane early round; Auckland early

round (Mon.)

3 a.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round;

Brisbane early round; Auckland early

round (Mon.)

6 a.m.

TENNIS

On the radio

BASKETBALL

Women: Central Michigan @ Miami, 4 p.m., WVUM 90.5-FM

NBA: Timberwolves @ Heat, 6 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710

FOOTBALL

NFL: Dolphins @ Bills, 1 p.m., WQAM 560;

WKIS 99.9 FM; ESPN Deportes 760; WNMA 1210

