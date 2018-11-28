Sports on TV: Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018

BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
Men: Binghamton @ Michigan
Noon
B10N
Women: Iowa @ Michigan State
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Men: Lipscomb @ Clemson
3 p.m.
SUN
Men: Mount St. Mary’s @ Minnesota
4 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: USF @ LSU
4 p.m.
SECN
Men: Alabama @ S.F. Austin
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Men: UMass @ Georgia
6 p.m.
SECN
NBA: Timberwolves @ Heat
6 p.m.
SUN
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
NFL: Dolphins @ Bills
1 p.m.
CBS
NFL: Cowboys @ Giants
1 p.m.
FOX
NFL: Browns @ Ravens
4:25 p.m.
CBS
NFL: Bears @ Vikings
4:25 p.m.
FOX
NFL: Colts @ Titans
8:30 p.m.
NBC
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
IIHF: Switzerland-Russia
8 p.m.
NHLN
IIHF: Kazakhstan-Slovakia
10:30 p.m.
NHLN
RUGBY
TIME
TV
Premiership: Bath-Leicester
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Premier League: Crystal Palace-
Chelsea
6:55 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier League: Southampton-
Manchester City
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United-
Bournemouth
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
Hopman Cup/WTA: Great Britain-
Switzerland; Germany-Spain; Shenzhen
early round
6 a.m.
TENNIS
Hopman Cup/WTA: Great Britain-
Switzerland; Germany-Spain (T);
Shenzhen early round (T)
5 p.m.
TENNIS
Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA: Great Britain-
Switzerland; Germany-Spain (T);
Shenzhen early round (T); Brisbane early round; Auckland early round
8 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round;
Brisbane early round; Auckland early
round (Mon.)
3 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Shenzhen early round;
Brisbane early round; Auckland early
round (Mon.)
6 a.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASKETBALL
Women: Central Michigan @ Miami, 4 p.m., WVUM 90.5-FM
NBA: Timberwolves @ Heat, 6 p.m., WAXY 790; WAQI 710
FOOTBALL
NFL: Dolphins @ Bills, 1 p.m., WQAM 560;
WKIS 99.9 FM; ESPN Deportes 760; WNMA 1210
