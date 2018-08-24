Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

August 24, 2018 11:57 PM

AUTO RACING

TIME

TV

F1: Practice for Belgian Grand Prix

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2

F1: Qualifying for Belgian Grand Prix

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2

Xfinity: Qualifying for Johnsonville 180

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Xfinity: Johnsonville 180

3 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar: Bommarito 500

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

Little League: World Series

International championship

12:30 p.m.

ABC

MLB: Yankees @ Orioles first game

1 p.m.

MLBN

Little League: World Series U.S.

championship

3:30 p.m.

ABC

MLB: Nationals @ Mets

4:05 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

MLB: Red Sox @ Rays

6:10 p.m.

SUN

MLB: Braves @ Marlins

7:10 p.m.

FS1

MLB: Astros @ Angels

(joined in progress 10 p.m.)

9:07 p.m.

MLBN

BOWLING

TIME

TV

PWBA: Players Championship

5 p.m.

CBSSN

BOXING

TIME

TV

Lightweights: Beltra-Pedraza

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

FOOTBALL

TIME

TV

High School: Pinson Valley, Ala.-

Hoover, Ala.

Noon

ESPN

NFL: Chiefs @ Bears

1 p.m.

NFLN

High School: Cedar Grove, Ga.-

Hewitt, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

NFL: Titans @ Steelers

4 p.m.

NFLN

High School: Tucker, Ga.-Grayson, Ga.

6 p.m.

ESPNU

NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins

7 p.m.

CBS

High School: Dematha, Md.-

St. Thomas Aquinas

7 p.m.

ESPN2

NCAA: NC A&T-Jacksonville State

7 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA: Hawaii @ Colorado State

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN

NFL: Saints @ Chargers

8 p.m.

NFLN

NCAA: Wyoming @ New Mexico State

10 p.m.

ESPN2

GOLF

TIME

TV

European: Czech Masters

8 a.m.

GOLF

PGA: Northern Trust

1 p.m.

GOLF

PGA: Northern Trust

3 p.m.

CBS

LPGA: CP Women’s Open

3 p.m.

GOLF

Champions: Boeing Classic

6 p.m.

GOLF

Web.com: Nationwide Championship (T)

8 p.m.

GOLF

HORSE RACING

TIME

TV

Saratoga Live: Travers Day

1 p.m.

FS2

Breeders Cup Series: Sword Dancer Invitational, Travers Stakes

4 p.m.

NBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

TIME

TV

UFC: Gaethje-Vick prelims

8 p.m.

FS2

UFC: Gaethje-Vick

10 p.m.

FS1

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Premier League: Wolverhampton-

Manchester City

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg-Schalke

9:30 a.m.

FS1

Bundesliga: Freiburg-Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m.

FOXD

Premier League: Arsenal-West Ham

10 a.m.

NBCSN

France: PSG-Angers

10:55 a.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

Italy: Juventus-Lazio

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2

ESPND

Premier League: Liverpool-

Brighton & Hove

12:30 p.m.

NBC

Germany: Borussia Monchengladbach-

Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.

FS1

Portugal: Benfica-Sporting

2 p.m.

GOLTV

Spain: Atletico Madrid-Vallecano

2:05 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

Women: Missouri @ Colorado

3 p.m.

P12N

Portugal: Porto-Guimaraes

4 p.m.

GOLTV

Women: UCLA @ Penn State

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Spain: Vallodolid-Barcelona

4:10 p.m.

BEIN

BEINÑ

Mexico: Pachuca-Puebla

5:30 p.m.

ESPND

Brazil: Corinthians-Parana

6 p.m.

GOLTV

Mexico: America-Pumas

7:55 p.m.

ESPND

NWSL: Portland @ Washington

8 p.m.

ESPNN

Mexico: Monterrey-Morelia

10 p.m.

SUN

FS2

FOXD

Mexico: Necaxa-Tigres

10 p.m.

UNI

TENNIS

TIME

TV

WTA: Connecticut championship

3 p.m.

ESPN2

ATP: Winston-Salem championship

5 p.m.

ESPN2

VOLLEYBALL

TIME

TV

Women: FSU-Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

B10N

Women: North Carolina-Minnesota

8 p.m.

B10N

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, first game, 1 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, second game, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Braves @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

FOOTBALL

NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins, 7 p.m., WQAM 560; WKIS 99.9 FM;

ESPN Deportes 760; WNMA 1210

