Sports on TV: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

AUTO RACING
TIME
TV
F1: Practice for Belgian Grand Prix
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2
F1: Qualifying for Belgian Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Xfinity: Qualifying for Johnsonville 180
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Xfinity: Johnsonville 180
3 p.m.
NBCSN
IndyCar: Bommarito 500
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
Little League: World Series
International championship
12:30 p.m.
ABC
MLB: Yankees @ Orioles first game
1 p.m.
MLBN
Little League: World Series U.S.
championship
3:30 p.m.
ABC
MLB: Nationals @ Mets
4:05 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
MLB: Red Sox @ Rays
6:10 p.m.
SUN
MLB: Braves @ Marlins
7:10 p.m.
FS1
MLB: Astros @ Angels
(joined in progress 10 p.m.)
9:07 p.m.
MLBN
BOWLING
TIME
TV
PWBA: Players Championship
5 p.m.
CBSSN
BOXING
TIME
TV
Lightweights: Beltra-Pedraza
10:30 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
High School: Pinson Valley, Ala.-
Hoover, Ala.
Noon
ESPN
NFL: Chiefs @ Bears
1 p.m.
NFLN
High School: Cedar Grove, Ga.-
Hewitt, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
NFL: Titans @ Steelers
4 p.m.
NFLN
High School: Tucker, Ga.-Grayson, Ga.
6 p.m.
ESPNU
NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins
7 p.m.
CBS
High School: Dematha, Md.-
St. Thomas Aquinas
7 p.m.
ESPN2
NCAA: NC A&T-Jacksonville State
7 p.m.
ESPN
NCAA: Hawaii @ Colorado State
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN
NFL: Saints @ Chargers
8 p.m.
NFLN
NCAA: Wyoming @ New Mexico State
10 p.m.
ESPN2
GOLF
TIME
TV
European: Czech Masters
8 a.m.
GOLF
PGA: Northern Trust
1 p.m.
GOLF
PGA: Northern Trust
3 p.m.
CBS
LPGA: CP Women’s Open
3 p.m.
GOLF
Champions: Boeing Classic
6 p.m.
GOLF
Web.com: Nationwide Championship (T)
8 p.m.
GOLF
HORSE RACING
TIME
TV
Saratoga Live: Travers Day
1 p.m.
FS2
Breeders Cup Series: Sword Dancer Invitational, Travers Stakes
4 p.m.
NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
TIME
TV
UFC: Gaethje-Vick prelims
8 p.m.
FS2
UFC: Gaethje-Vick
10 p.m.
FS1
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Premier League: Wolverhampton-
Manchester City
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg-Schalke
9:30 a.m.
FS1
Bundesliga: Freiburg-Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m.
FOXD
Premier League: Arsenal-West Ham
10 a.m.
NBCSN
France: PSG-Angers
10:55 a.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Italy: Juventus-Lazio
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2
ESPND
Premier League: Liverpool-
Brighton & Hove
12:30 p.m.
NBC
Germany: Borussia Monchengladbach-
Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m.
FS1
Portugal: Benfica-Sporting
2 p.m.
GOLTV
Spain: Atletico Madrid-Vallecano
2:05 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Women: Missouri @ Colorado
3 p.m.
P12N
Portugal: Porto-Guimaraes
4 p.m.
GOLTV
Women: UCLA @ Penn State
4 p.m.
ESPNU
Spain: Vallodolid-Barcelona
4:10 p.m.
BEIN
BEINÑ
Mexico: Pachuca-Puebla
5:30 p.m.
ESPND
Brazil: Corinthians-Parana
6 p.m.
GOLTV
Mexico: America-Pumas
7:55 p.m.
ESPND
NWSL: Portland @ Washington
8 p.m.
ESPNN
Mexico: Monterrey-Morelia
10 p.m.
SUN
FS2
FOXD
Mexico: Necaxa-Tigres
10 p.m.
UNI
TENNIS
TIME
TV
WTA: Connecticut championship
3 p.m.
ESPN2
ATP: Winston-Salem championship
5 p.m.
ESPN2
VOLLEYBALL
TIME
TV
Women: FSU-Wisconsin
5:30 p.m.
B10N
Women: North Carolina-Minnesota
8 p.m.
B10N
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, first game, 1 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Yankees @ Orioles, second game, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Braves @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710
FOOTBALL
NFL: Ravens @ Dolphins, 7 p.m., WQAM 560; WKIS 99.9 FM;
ESPN Deportes 760; WNMA 1210
