Want some lobster? You’ll have to play by the rules as miniseason begins this week

Florida’s spiny lobster miniseason Florida's spiny lobster miniseason is this Wednesday and Thursday, July 25-26. Planning on catching some of these tasty crustaceans? Here's what you need to know before you go. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida's spiny lobster miniseason is this Wednesday and Thursday, July 25-26. Planning on catching some of these tasty crustaceans? Here's what you need to know before you go.

The annual Florida spiny lobster miniseason is Wednesday and Thursday, and thousands of people are expected to be on the water in Florida as they hunt for dinner.

The recreational fishing event is highly popular — and highly regulated.

So, if you plan on diving, snorkeling or bullynetting lobster this year, here’s what you need to know, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission:

When it starts

Miniseason, which precedes the annual eight-month recreational and commercial season that starts Aug. 8, begins Wednesday morning at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Do not fish for lobster a minute before or after the two-day season or you could end up with a fine or even jail time.

The bag limit

The daily bag limit is six per person, per day in the Florida Keys and within Biscayne National Park. Anywhere else in the state, it’s 12 per person, per day.

Pablo Guerra, Julian Guerra, Chris Cruanyas, Nicholas Novo and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Guillermo Cartaya pose with lobsters the young men caught in Biscayne Bay Wednesday, July 25, 2018, the first full day of lobster miniseason. David Goodhue dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

The measurements

The carapace of each lobster, the part that is not the tail, must be a minimum of three inches long. The lobster must be measured in the water, and must be brought back to land whole. Also, anglers must be in possession of a measuring device at all times.

Night restriction

Night diving or snorkeling in the Florida Keys is prohibited during miniseason. Night time anglers in the Keys use bullynets, which are poles with a down-facing net on the end. Lights are typically shone from boats in shallow water so bullynetters can spot the lobsters on the bottom.

Anglers can dive at night in the rest of the state and in the Keys during the regular season.

Licenses

All lobster anglers must possess a recreational state saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit.

Where you can’t go

Lobstering is prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during the two-day season, and always in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, and in certain “no-take” zones of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and no-take areas of Biscayne Bay and the Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary. To find out more about these areas, call (305) 852-7717 or go to FloridaKeys.noaa.gov.

What you can’t use

It’s important to remember is you cannot fish for lobsters with a speargun, pole spear or any device that will crack their shells. And, egg-bearing female lobsters must be left alone. Recreational anglers are also prohibited from using traps.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers David Moschiano and Guillermo Cartaya inspect lobsters on a boat in Biscayne Bay Wednesday, July 25, 2018, during the two-day annual lobster miniseason. David Goodhue dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

Law enforcement

Expect a heavy law enforcement presence on the water with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Parks Service, the National Marine Sanctuary and other agencies.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said last week that those caught violating lobster laws in the county who choose to fight charges in court face fines up to $500 for every violation and 60 days in jail.

“We welcome visitors and residents alike this time of year,” Ramsay said in a statement. “That being said, everyone needs to be aware of the law and act in a safe, responsible manner, especially while on the water.”

Ramsay also warns locals that marine equipment thefts are common throughout the year in the Keys, and thieves often use miniseason as an opportunity to target docked boats. He advises people remove electronics and fishing and diving equipment from their vessels.

Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward has made prosecuting fisheries violators a priority for his administration. He said in a press release issued ahead of miniseason that his office has established baseline plea offers for violators that include 10 days in jail for one lobster over the bag limit, 10 days for one out-of-season lobster and 10 days for every speared lobster.

“Ideally, people would not violate the rules, which are established to protect and maintain our sensitive marine environment,” Ward said in a statement. “But if they do, in most cases, we will offer options to the offenders that are meant to both send them a message and to raise their awareness of the importance of preserving our resources.”