NHL free agency updates: Panthers are keeping their core intact after breakthrough season

After putting together the best regular season in franchise history last year, the Florida Panthers are trying to keep as much of their core intact as possible and they took another step toward doing so Wednesday on the first day of free agency.

The Panthers signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Florida through 2023.

The Panthers have also resigned defenseman Brandon Montour to a three-year deal, multiple outlets reported. Montour is officially an unrestricted free agent after Florida traded for him in April.

With Montour likely back in the fold and Verhaeghe locked for multiple seasons, the Panthers are poised to bring back nearly every one of their contributing forwards and five of their top six defensemen from the 2020-21 NHL season.

Among those who suited up for Florida’s final game of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, Alex Wennberg is the only forward still unsigned for the 2021-22 NHL season and five of the 12 forwards — Verhaeghe, Jonathan Huberdeau, Patric Hornqvist, Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett — are locked up beyond next season.

The Panthers have to remaining major priorities: extend star forward Aleksander Barkov, who is entering the final year of his contract, and resign restricted free agent forward Sam Reinhart, whom Florida traded for Saturday.

The Verhaeghe extension is worth about $14.5 million, WPLG reported, and the Montour extension is reportedly worth $10.5 million. Montour’s extension comes a little more than four months after Florida gave up a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft to acquire Montour from the Buffalo Sabres -- a trade general manager Bill Zito hoped would help the Panthers make a run at the Stanley Cup last year, while also potentially giving them another foundational piece on defense moving forward.

Montour, 27, gives Florida six solid defensemen already locked in, alongside MacKenzie Weegar, Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling, Radko Gudas and Markus Nutivaara. Earlier this month, the Panthers bought out defenseman Keith Yandle, who played every game in the regular season, and traded away defenseman Anton Stralman.

The only other player Florida does not have locked in for next season is goaltender Chris Driedger, who went to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Montour’s signing still leaves the Panthers with more than $10 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. Some money could be used toward bringing Wennberg back, some is being held aside for an extension for star center Aleksander Barkov and some might go toward giving Verhaeghe a raise on his $1 million he is owed for next season. Some can still be used to upgrade, too.

