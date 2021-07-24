Florida Panthers trade for former No. 2 overall pick Sam Reinhart on Day 2 of NHL Draft

Sam Reinhart was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and one of the only consistent bright spots for the Buffalo Sabres in their last six mostly miserable seasons. Now the Florida Panthers hope he can help them chase a Stanley Cup in Broward County.

The Panthers officially traded for the forward Saturday on the second day of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, sending their first-round pick in 2022 NHL Entry Draft, plus a prospect, to the Sabres in exchange for the 25-year-old Canadian.

“Sam has established himself as one of the best playmaking scorers in the league, and we are thrilled to be able to add him to our Panthers lineup,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “His competitiveness and hunger to succeed will fit seamlessly with the culture we are building here in South Florida.”

Buffalo is rebuilding and prioritizing Draft capital and prospects after taking defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick Friday. The Panthers, finally, are not.

Florida took American right wing Mackie Samoskevich with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round Friday. The Panthers obviously view the 18-year-old forward as a future NHL player with a lofty offensive ceiling, even though it’ll likely be years before he gets to South Florida.

They’re also, however, balancing the long view and sustainable success with a newly opened window of contention. The Panthers, after all, finished last regular season with the fourth most points in the NHL and want to make a Cup run while All-Star left Jonathan Huberdeau, star center Aleksander Barkov and star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar are all in their prime, and under team control. It meant Zito was willing to give up the future assets to get a potential top-six forward.

Reinhart was perhaps Buffalo’s best player last season, leading the Sabres with 25 goals and adding 15 in assists in 54 games. He began his career as a right wing before transitioning to center last year and he put together the most productive goal-scoring season of his career. In Florida, he could potentially play right wing on either of the Panthers’ top two lines, or be a second- or third-line center. Reinhart is a restricted free agent, which means Florida will have the right to match any offer he receivers.

With Reinhart now in the fold, the Panthers have three of the top four picks from the 2014 Entry Draft. Florida took defenseman Aaron Ekblad with the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, traded for former No. 4-pick Sam Bennett in April and now has Reinhart. All three should play major roles next season.

Bennett is also a restricted free agent, although Zito has been open about his desire to bring back the versatile forward.

The Panthers also traded the rights to Devon Levi to Buffalo in the deal. The goaltender was their seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and started in net for Canada at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, leading the tournament in save percentage and goals against average, before losing to the United States and goaltender Spencer Knight in the gold medal game. Levi, 19, currently plays for the Northeastern Huskies and didn’t have a clear long-term role in Florida because the organization views Knight, 20, as its goalie of the future after he won a game in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Panthers also selected defenseman Evan Nause with the No. 56 overall selection in the second round Saturday. They have four more picks on Day 2 in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.