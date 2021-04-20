Top prospect Spencer Knight likely to make debut, start in goal for Panthers on Tuesday

The Florida Panthers are in the thick of the NHL’s tightest division race, but they’re not shying away from throwing Spencer Knight right into the fire.

There’s “a good chance” Knight starts for the Panthers on Tuesday when they close out a back-to-back against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. in Sunrise, Joel Quenneville said.

“Tomorrow will be fun, getting that first taste in his career,” the coach said Monday. “We’re looking forward to it as well.”

A former first-round pick for and hero for the United States at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, Knight was in a Panthers uniform for a game for the first time Monday, backing up fellow goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the Florida’s 4-2 win against the Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center. The Panthers (29-12-5) wanted to give him a game on the active roster before turning to him as a starter.

It’s a bold, potentially risky decision for Florida. Bobrovsky is one of the highest-paid goalies in the league and is entrenched as the starter, putting together a solid second season with the Panthers. Chris Driedger, ostensibly the backup, has statistically been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, posting the fourth best save percentage in the league this season.

Knight was playing for the Boston College Eagles just last month before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on the final day of March. His three weeks with the Panthers have helped assure Quenneville he can insert him into a game with serious postseason implications.

If Florida is set on getting him into a game this year, Tuesday is probably the last great chance, too. Columbus (15-23-9) is one of the worst teams in the league, and the Panthers close with nine consecutive games against teams still with realistic hopes of reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Over his whole career, he’s handled some big situations and just handles it like it’s the next challenge in life, and he’s done everything he can do to prepare for this opportunity,” Quenneville said. “As an organization, we’re looking forward to it, as well, but in practice nothing bothers him. He’s very cool in the net.”

Knight was the 13th overall pick in the first round the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, regarded as one of the best American goaltending prospects ever, and he backed it up in the two years since. Knight, who turned 20 on Monday, was a finalist in 2021 for the Hobey Baker Award and Mike Richter Award, and helped guide Boston College to its first NCAA tournament since 2016. He led all sophomores in wins and was the Hockey East Player of the Year. He’s the No. 27 overall prospect in the NHL, according to ESPN, and the No. 3 goaltending prospect.

As good as he was in college, Knight was even better at the international level. As the starting goalie for the United States at the 2021 World Junior Championships, Knight went 5-1 with a 1.63 goals against average, .940 save percentage and three shutouts. In the gold medal game, Knight stopped all 34 shots he faced and was the U.S.’s most valuable player.

Now he arrives at his biggest stage yet. Florida enters Tuesday tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Central Division, just one point ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning, but the Panthers have played two more games than the Hurricanes and one more than the Lightning. They can hardly afford to drop games against teams like Columbus. Quenneville has full confidence Knight will put them in position to win.