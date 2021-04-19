Another injury for Panthers leaves Florida shorthanded on defense to start key homestand

The Florida Panthers are dealing with another important injury as they start a four-game homestand.

MacKenzie Weegar, the Panthers’ top healthy defenseman, won’t play Monday when Florida kicks off a two-game series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. in Sunrise.

Weegar did not participate in the Panthers’ morning skate at the BB&T Center and coach Joel Quenneville said he’s “day to day” with an upper-body injury.

Weegar’s injury leaves Florida (28-12-5) without both players from its top defensive pairing to start the year. Weegar and fellow defenseman Aaron Ekblad formed one of the league’s best pairings for the first half of the season before Ekblad went down with a likely season-ending leg fracture last month. Quenneville moved defenseman Gustav Forsling up to the top pairing to play next to Weegar and the two stabilized the Panthers’ defense, posting a plus-6 in 10 games since Ekblad’s injury.

Now Forsling, whom Florida claimed off waivers just before the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, will have to anchor Florida’s top pairing against the Blue Jackets (15-22-9) on Monday. At the Panthers’ morning skate, Forsling practiced with Anton Stralman, who hasn’t played since fellow defenseman Brandon Montour debuted for Florida on Thursday.

“It shows our character in the dressing room. Injuries are going to happen, especially this season with a lot of games in a short amount of days, and I felt like the guys stepped up,” All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau said. “Everybody kind of contributed to our success and that’s why we’re a good team.”

The Panthers will also be missing Noel Acciari for the second straight game. The forward also remains day to day with an upper-body injury.

There was a bit of positive injury news for the Panthers on Monday, though: Star forward Carter Verhaeghe, who hasn’t played since April 10 while he deals with an upper-body injury, skated with the taxi squad after the team’s morning skate concluded. He’s out “week-to-week,” Quenneville said.