His first goal still eludes him, but Panthers’ Duclair knows ‘it’s got to come soon’

Anthony Duclair knows it’s only a matter of time.

Somehow, someway, he’s going to put the puck in the back of the net.

The speedy Florida Panthers winger, skating on the top forward line with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, has had his chances. He’s fourth on the team in shots on goal (26) and scoring chances generated (22).

But nine games into his Panthers tenure and one season removed from an All-Star nomination, Duclair still sits with a zero in the goals scored column.

“Our whole line is generating a lot of offense,” said Duclair, who had 79 career goals in his first six NHL seasons before signing a one-year deal with Florida this offseason. “We try to generate a couple of chances every time we get out there. Obviously, there’s a lot of speed, a lot of skill, so we just try to use that to our advantage. I’m just going to keep working, staying positive. It’s got to come soon.”

Now, to be fair, it’s not like Duclair hasn’t been a contributor to the Panthers’ success. Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, Duclair is third on the team with six assists — five of which have been in 5-on-5 situations (no other Panthers player has more than two at full strength).

“I think I have to shoot more, especially at this point in the season,” Duclair said. “Sometimes, I’m looking too much to pass and have given up some Grade A chances. I’m definitely going to start shooting more.”

Coach Joel Quenneville added: “He’s dangerous off the rush. If you keep cutting in like that, they’ll go in a variety of ways, so keep doing that and he’ll eventually find one. He has been a little bit snake-bit, but he can score and once he gets one, I’m sure he’ll be a lot more comfortable.”

Connolly’s playing time

Veteran forward Brett Connolly, in the second year of a four-year contract, has been a healthy scratch in four of the Panthers’ past five games. In the five games he did play this year, he has generated two shots on goal and is averaging just under 12 minutes of ice time.

Connolly scored 19 goals and tallied 33 points in 69 games with the Panthers last season, but most of that production came early in the season. He had just eight points (four goals and four assists) during the final 31 games of the season when the Panthers were making a playoff push.

Now, Quenneville is rotating several young players into spots on the bottom two forward lines. Rookies Eetu Luostarinen and Owen Tippett have been regulars on the third line. Juho Lammikko has become the fourth-line center, which moved Noel Acciari to the right wing spot where Connolly was playing. Ryan Lomberg, Vinnie Hinostroza, Aleksi Heponiemi and Mason Marchment have all gotten time as the left wing on the fourth line.

“We were looking for more with him,” Quenneville said of Connolly. “... The chance is always there for everyone, and all of a sudden we’re putting different guys in to have a look at them as well, so part of that game has been evaluation. We’ll see how it sorts itself out.”