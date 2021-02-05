Florida Panthers’ top line steps up again to close back-to-back vs Predators with win

It was a matter of time before the Florida Panthers found the back of the net on Friday night. They were firing shots early and often at Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne to no avail.

Finally, over 10 minutes in the second period, the floodgates temporarily opened.

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe both scored in the frame — with the two assisting on each other’s goal — and the Panthers held on down the stretch for a 2-1 win over the Predators at the BB&T Center. Florida (6-0-2), still the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss this season, avenged their 5-4 overtime defeat to Nashville from Thursday. The Predators are now 5-6-0.

Barkov and Verhaeghe, two-thirds of Florida’s top forward line that also features Anthony Duclair, have scored 10 of the Panthers’ 28 goals through the first eight games of the season.

Chris Driedger stopped 24 of 25 shots that came his way to improve to 3-0-1 in four starts. The only goal he gave up came 4:04 into the game, when the puck bounced off Colton Sissons’ skate after Dreidger blocked Sissons’ shot attempt and trickled into the net.

Driedger held Nashville in check the rest of the night and gave his offense time to crack open the scoreboard.

It started with Barkov just under six minutes into the second period. The Panthers’ captain took a feed from Verhaeghe that went past two Predators defenders and quickly let off a wrist shot from the left side of the net to tie the game.

About 10 minutes later, with 4:29 left in the period, Verhaeghe gave the Panthers their first lead of the game with a snap shot after getting a return feed from Barkov. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar started the play with a turnover in the neutral zone. Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with six goals through eight games. All six of his goals have come at even strength.

Roster moves

Prior to Friday’s game, the Panthers loaned forward Aleksi Heponiemi to the Syracuse Crunch, their joint AHL affiliate with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and called up rookie Owen Tippett from the taxi squad.

Heponiemi played on the Panthers’ fourth line the last three games and scored the game-winning overtime goal against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday for his first career NHL goal.

“There’s always a surprise or two in camp, and he’s clearly the guy that surprised us all with a great improvement in his overall game,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said pregame. “We got him in a game, and he did so well he got a couple extra games out of it. It’s a good story. We want him playing. We feel he’s got the right instincts and can get a little stronger in some areas here. He’s got a real head for the game and good patience with the puck as well.”

Lineup changes

Tippett, who has been moved back and forth between the active roster and the taxi squad over the past week, returned to his normal third line right wing spot.

By midway through the first period, he and Frank Vatrano had a new center to work with.

Quenneville moved Eetu Luostarinen up to the second line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Patric Hornqvist and slid Alex Wennberg to the line with Vatrano and Tippett.

Other lineup changes:

▪ Vinnie Hinostroza, a scratch on Thursday, returned to the fourth line with center Juho Lammikko and winger Noel Acciari.

▪ Defenseman Noah Juulsen made his Panthers debut. Quenneville mixed and matched the quartet of Juulsen, Anton Stralman, Radko Gudas and Keith Yandle throughout the game. Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar remained the top defense pairing.

▪ Forward Brett Connolly and defenseman Markus Nutivaara were the team’s scratches.