Bobrovsky makes first practice appearance. Will he be ready for Panthers’ season opener?

He pushed his way onto the rink about 30 minutes before practice started Wednesday. Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers’ $70 million goaltender, joined his teammates on the ice for the first time since training camp began, finally off the NHL’s “Unift to Play” list that caused him to miss the team’s first eight practices and both intrasquad scrimmages.

Will he be ready for Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks?

“We’ll see,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “Good to see him back. He felt fine out there. Did a lot of drills. Almost took every shot at his end. He had a good day. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow and how he presents ... We’ll make sure he’s more than ready for when he gets his first start.”

Does Bobrovsky feel he would be ready to go on Sunday, knowing he’d only have three practices worth of preparation after a week and a half off the ice?

“I would say we’ll go day-by-day,” Bobrovsky said. “Obviously I want to play as much as I can. If I go out there, I have to be ready to give the guys the best chance to win the game.”

Whenever Bobrovsky gets on the ice for live game action, the Panthers will be looking for much more than they got from him last season. The 32-year-old goaltender and two-time Vezina Trophy award winner went 23-19-6 in 50 games (49 starts) last season, the first of his 7-year contract with Florida. His .900 save percentage ranked 46th among 54 goalies who played in at least 25 games. His 3.23 goals against average ranked 51st.

“The expectations are high,” Bobrovsky said. “I thought he adapted well to moving forward. Think he did a good job of getting himself in the right place mentally, physically. A little setback here, but I think he’s more than excited to get the season going.”

But simply having Bobrovsky on the ice — and taking part in the full 90 minute session with full energy — was a positive first step.

“It’s important to feel the net, to feel the ice, to feel the gear on your body, to see the puck and see the traffic,” Bobrovsky said. “It was a great practice. We had all the different aspects... All different types of activity in front of me.”

Finalizing the roster

While the Panthers’ Opening Night roster hasn’t officially been set, the Panthers’ practice groups on Wednesday — and Quenneville’s comments afterward — all but revealed who will be with Florida when the season starts on Sunday.

The Panthers had 27 players on the ice in their first group Wednesday, all of whom are expected to be part of either the 23-man active roster or the team’s taxi squad, which can have up to six players.

The 27 are broken down as follows:

▪ Goaltenders (3): Bobrovsky, Chris Dreidger, Sam Montembeault

▪ Forwards (15): Noel Acciari, Aleksander Barkov, Brett Connolly, Anthony Duclair, Aleksi Heponiemi, Vinnie Hinostroza, Patric Hornqvist, Jonathan Huberdeau, Ryan Lomberg, Eetu Luostarinen, Mason Marchment, Owen Tippett, Frank Vatrano, Carter Verhaeghe, Alex Wennberg.

▪ Defensemen (9): Kevin Connauton, Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling, Radko Gudas, Brady Keeper Riley Stillman, Anton Stralman, MacKenzie Weegar, Keith Yankle

A 28th — defenseman Noah Juulsen, who they claimed off waivers on Monday — will also be part of the active roster.