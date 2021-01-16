The Florida Panthers start their season Sunday. Meet the Opening Night roster

The Florida Panthers open the 2021 NHL season on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop at the BB&T Center is set for 7 p.m.

Here are the 27 players the Panthers are carrying into Opening Night — 22 on the active roster plus another five on their taxi squad.

This list does not include goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, forward Juho Lammikko and defensemen Markus Nutivaara and Noah Juulsen, all of whom have been given a “non-roster” designation to start the season.

Goaltenders

Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger (60)

Chris Driedger

2019-2020 stats: 7-2-1 record in 12 starts, 2.05 goals against average, .938 save percentage

Driedger is expected to get the bulk of goaltending duties in Bobrovsky’s absence (however long that is). He showed bright spots in limited action last year.

Florida Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault (33)

Sam Montembeault

2019-2020 stats: 5-5-1 record in 14 starts, 3.34 goals allowed average, .890 save percentage

Montembeault, a third-round pick in 2015, has spent time on the Panthers’ roster each of the past two seasons. He could get extended looks early depending on how long Bobrovsky is out.

Forwards

Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55)

Noel Acciari

2019-2020 stats: 20 goals, 7 assists in 66 games

Acciari is a defensive-minded forward who had a breakthrough offensive season last year. He’ll look to follow it up in his second season with the Panthers.

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16)

Aleksander Barkov

2019-2020 stats: 20 goals, 42 assists in 66 games

The Panthers’ captain, Barkov has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past five seasons and will once again center the team’s top forward line and top power play unit.

Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10)

Brett Connolly

2019-2020 stats: 19 goals, 14 assists in 69 games

Connolly bounced between the Panthers’ second and third forward lines last season. He’s a sharpshooter who wants to rebound after a sluggish finish last year.

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91)

Anthony Duclair

2019-2020 stats: 23 goals, 17 assists in 66 games

Duclair is coming off an All-Star season last year and has a chance to build on it by playing on the Panthers’ top forward line.

Florida Panthers center Vinnie Hinostroza (13)

Vinnie Hinostroza

2019-2020 stats: 5 goals, 17 assists in 68 games

Hinostroza spent three seasons with Quenneville in Chicago to start his career. After Hinostroza spent the last two seasons in Arizona, he’s reunited with his former coach.

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70)

Patric Hornqvist

2019-2020 stats: 17 goals, 15 assists in 52 games

The two-time Stanley Cup champion provides a veteran presence to Florida’s forward group and still has a knack for putting the puck in the back of the net.

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11)

Jonathan Huberdeau

2019-2020 stats: 23 goals, 55 assists in 69 games

Huberdeau led the Panthers in points last year and has three consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals and 40 assists.

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94)

Ryan Lomberg

2019-2020 stats (AHL): 11 goals, 9 assists in 21 games

Lomberg, a hard-hitting, defensive-minded forward, will primarily play on the Panthers’ fourth line.

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27)

Eetu Luostarinen

2019-2020 stats (AHL): 8 goals, 17 assists in 49 games

The 22-year-old Finnish center joined the Panthers as part of the Vincent Trocheck trade last February. He’s quickly getting an opportunity at the NHL level after a strong camp.

Florida Panthers right wing Owen Tippett (74)

Owen Tippett

2019-2020 stats (AHL): 19 goals, 21 assists in 46 games

The Panthers’ 2017 first-round pick will get his first extended look at the NHL level.

Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77)

Frank Vatrano

2019-2020 stats: 16 goals, 18 assists in 69 games

The speedy Vatrano has become a more complete player over his two-plus years with the Panthers, now holding roles on penalty kill and with the team’s second power play unit.

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23)

Carter Verhaeghe

2019-2020 stats: 9 goals, 4 assists in 52 games

Verhaeghe was buried on a talented Lightning roster and got limited playing time last year. He’s impressed in camp and has the chance for extended time on Florida’s top line.

Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21)

Alex Wennberg

2019-2020 stats: 5 goals, 17 assists in 57 games

The six-year veteran spent his entire career with the Columbus Blue Jackets before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Panthers this offseason. He’ll primarily center Florida’s second forward line.

Defensemen

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5)

Aaron Ekblad

2019-2020 stats: 5 goals, 36 goals in 67 games

Ekblad will once again be part of the Panthers’ top defensive pairing and finally should get an extended look on the team’s top power play unit.

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42)

Gustav Forsling

2019-2020 stats (AHL): 8 goals, 18 assists in 57 games

Forsling, claimed off waivers a week into training camp, has ties to Quenneville from his time in Chicago and will contend for a regular spot in the Panthers’ third defensive pairing.

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7)

Radko Gudas

2019-2020 stats: 2 goals, 13 assists in 63 games

Gudas, who played with the Washington Capitals in 2019-2020, saw his offensive production take a slight dip last season but he finished the year with a career-best plus-15 rating.

Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61)

Riley Stillman

2019-2020 stats: 0 goals, 5 assists in 34 games

Stillman had a strong camp and showed bright spots last season in his first extended look at the NHL level. At 22 years old, expect more growth.

Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6)

Anton Stralman

2019-2020 stats: 5 goals, 14 assists in 69 games

One of the Panthers’ more veteran defensemen, Stralman will likely stay in Florida’s second defensive pairing.

Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52)

MacKenzie Weegar

2019-2020 stats: 7 goals, 11 assists in 45 games

Weegar built great chemistry with Ekblad as Florida’s top defensive pairing last year. Expect that to continue.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3)

Keith Yandle

2019-2020 stats: 5 goals, 40 assists in 69 games

Yandle has played in 866 consecutive games, fourth-most in NHL history and the longest streak among active players, but his role has been minimal in training camp and him being a healthy scratch wouldn’t necessarily be surprising.

Taxi squad

The five players open the season on the Panthers’ taxi squad: goaltender Philippe Desrosiers, defensemen Brady Keeper and Kevin Connauton, and forwards Aleksi Heponiemi and Mason Marchment