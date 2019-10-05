Mike Hoffman’s hat trick leads ‘no more excuses’ Florida Panthers to win in home opener

Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates his second goal during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The pre-game message could not have been clearer as a minute-long video montage flashed on the scoreboard above center ice Saturday ahead of the Florida Panthers’ home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A nearly full BB&T Center received a crash course on the Panthers’ busy offseason.

Coach Joel Quenneville’s hire. The new coach’s message to his new players to feel the sting of missing the playoffs yet again — and a stern reminder that it shouldn’t happen again. The Panthers’ offseason signings, headlined by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers’ big picture unfolding.

And then, nine words stamped on a black background.

“No more excuses. We’re not going to need them.”

Well, if the Panthers play like they did on Saturday, excuses won’t be necessary.

Mike Hoffman recorded a hat trick — including two power-play goals as part of a three-goal second period — to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Lightning for the first win of the Quenneville era.

The win also avenges Thursday’s 5-2 season-opening loss to the Lightning in Tampa and snaps a seven-game winless streak against their in-state rival that dated back to the 2017 season.

Rats and hats tickled onto the ice 17 seconds into the third period after Hoffman scored his third goal of the night, a quick strike that sent the BB&T Center crowd into a frenzy. It was Hoffman’s second career hat trick, the first coming back in 2016 when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

But a sloppy third period — one in which the Lightning scored twice and had their share of chances to tie it in the final minute — made the win too close for comfort.

Bobrovsky saved a flurry right in front of the net over the final 10 seconds to seal the win.

Hoffman’s first two goals gave the Panthers the momentum after a scoreless opening period.

Hoffman’s power play goals came 1 minute and 26 seconds apart midway through the second period and had nearly identical setups. Jonathan Huberdeau fed his fellow forward a pass across the ice. Hoffman’s strikes from the right circle made it over the shoulder of reigning Venzia Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy to give the Panthers (1-1-0) the lead.

Defenseman Keith Yandle earned the secondary assist on both goals. Hoffman now has four goals through two games after leading the Panthers with 36 last season.

Noel Acciari, one of the Panthers’ offseason acquisitions, added the third goal in the period about a minute later.

Bobrovsky, the two-time Venzia Trophy winner who signed a 7-year, $70 million deal with the Panthers this offseason, saved 31 of the 34 shots that came his way.

Gemel Smith, Steven Stamkos and Mathieu Joseph scored goals for the Lightning (1-1-0).

The Panthers return to the BB&T Center on Tuesday to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

